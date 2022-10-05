Close menu
Scottish Premiership
KilmarnockKilmarnock19:45St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
Venue: The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic87012742321
2Rangers86112081219
3St Mirren8503109115
4Hibernian8422117414
5Aberdeen84131811713
6Motherwell94141311213
7Hearts84131312113
8Livingston8404711-412
9St Johnstone8314911-210
10Ross County9126418-145
11Kilmarnock8116416-124
12Dundee Utd8026422-182
