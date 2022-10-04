Close menu
League Two
HartlepoolHartlepool United1DoncasterDoncaster Rovers0

Hartlepool United v Doncaster Rovers

Line-ups

Hartlepool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Killip
  • 5Murray
  • 23Menayese
  • 24Lacey
  • 3Ferguson
  • 20Sylla
  • 22Crawford
  • 10Cooke
  • 27Oduor
  • 9Umerah
  • 19Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 6Shelton
  • 7Hastie
  • 11McDonald
  • 12Grey
  • 14Paterson
  • 18Ndjoli
  • 21Letheren

Doncaster

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Mitchell
  • 6Williams
  • 28Faulkner
  • 3MaxwellSubstituted forLongat 45'minutes
  • 2Knoyle
  • 8Clayton
  • 14Biggins
  • 21Hurst
  • 19SeamanSubstituted forAgardat 45'minutes
  • 17Griffiths
  • 7Molyneux

Substitutes

  • 13Jones
  • 15Long
  • 16Barlow
  • 18Woltman
  • 22Agard
  • 27Ravenhill
  • 33Close
Referee:
Andy Haines

Match Stats

Home TeamHartlepoolAway TeamDoncaster
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home16
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Clayton (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Reo Griffiths (Doncaster Rovers) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kyle Knoyle.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Cooke (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Cooke (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Josh Umerah.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adam Clayton (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Hamilton with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Josh Umerah.

  9. Second Half

    Second Half begins Hartlepool United 1, Doncaster Rovers 0.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Adam Long replaces James Maxwell.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Kieran Agard replaces Charlie Seaman.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Hartlepool United 1, Doncaster Rovers 0.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Alex Lacey.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harrison Biggins.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Hamilton (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Umerah.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tom Crawford (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Cooke.

  17. Post update

    David Ferguson (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Reo Griffiths (Doncaster Rovers).

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Doncaster Rovers 0. Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Clarke Oduor.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kyle Hurst (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Molyneux.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient119111961328
2Stevenage129121610628
3Northampton1282223131026
4Bradford116321810821
5Salford11632169721
6Barrow117041512321
7Mansfield116231812620
8Swindon125521411320
9Doncaster126241614220
10Carlisle114611310318
11Tranmere11515119216
12Crewe114431211116
13Grimsby114431110116
14Sutton United124261214-214
15Walsall123451211113
16Wimbledon113351316-312
17Newport123271216-411
18Gillingham11245311-810
19Stockport112361216-49
20Hartlepool12165919-109
21Harrogate11227714-78
22Colchester11137816-86
23Crawley111371019-96
24Rochdale11128718-115
View full League Two table

