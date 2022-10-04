Hartlepool United v Doncaster Rovers

Attempt missed. Adam Clayton (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Line-ups
Hartlepool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Killip
- 5Murray
- 23Menayese
- 24Lacey
- 3Ferguson
- 20Sylla
- 22Crawford
- 10Cooke
- 27Oduor
- 9Umerah
- 19Hamilton
Substitutes
- 6Shelton
- 7Hastie
- 11McDonald
- 12Grey
- 14Paterson
- 18Ndjoli
- 21Letheren
Doncaster
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Mitchell
- 6Williams
- 28Faulkner
- 3MaxwellSubstituted forLongat 45'minutes
- 2Knoyle
- 8Clayton
- 14Biggins
- 21Hurst
- 19SeamanSubstituted forAgardat 45'minutes
- 17Griffiths
- 7Molyneux
Substitutes
- 13Jones
- 15Long
- 16Barlow
- 18Woltman
- 22Agard
- 27Ravenhill
- 33Close
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt missed. Reo Griffiths (Doncaster Rovers) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kyle Knoyle.
Attempt saved. Callum Cooke (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Callum Cooke (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Josh Umerah.
Attempt saved. Adam Clayton (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Hamilton with a headed pass.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Josh Umerah.
Second Half
Second Half begins Hartlepool United 1, Doncaster Rovers 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Adam Long replaces James Maxwell.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Kieran Agard replaces Charlie Seaman.
Half Time
First Half ends, Hartlepool United 1, Doncaster Rovers 0.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Alex Lacey.
Attempt saved. Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harrison Biggins.
Attempt missed. Jack Hamilton (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Umerah.
Attempt blocked. Tom Crawford (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Cooke.
David Ferguson (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Reo Griffiths (Doncaster Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Doncaster Rovers 0. Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Clarke Oduor.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Hurst (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Molyneux.
