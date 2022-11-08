Close menu
League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town19:45CarlisleCarlisle United
Venue: EnviroVent Stadium

Harrogate Town v Carlisle United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient1612312691739
2Stevenage1711332415936
3Northampton1795329191032
4Barrow1710162417731
5Swindon178632317630
6Bradford167632113827
7Carlisle167632316727
8Salford168351913627
9Mansfield168352521427
10Tranmere177461813525
11Doncaster177462021-125
12Walsall176562116523
13Grimsby166551814423
14Stockport176472119222
15Wimbledon165472024-419
16Crewe164751520-519
17Sutton United175481623-719
18Newport174491520-516
19Crawley163581828-1014
20Gillingham16277617-1113
21Harrogate1633101424-1012
22Rochdale1633101223-1112
23Hartlepool172691530-1512
24Colchester1725101425-1111
