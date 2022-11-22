Crawley Town v Gillingham

CrawleyCrawley Town19:45GillinghamGillingham
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|19
|14
|3
|2
|30
|12
|18
|45
|2
|Stevenage
|19
|12
|4
|3
|26
|16
|10
|40
|3
|Northampton
|19
|11
|5
|3
|34
|20
|14
|38
|4
|Barrow
|19
|11
|1
|7
|27
|19
|8
|34
|5
|Bradford
|19
|9
|6
|4
|26
|17
|9
|33
|6
|Carlisle
|19
|8
|8
|3
|30
|20
|10
|32
|7
|Swindon
|19
|8
|7
|4
|24
|19
|5
|31
|8
|Mansfield
|19
|9
|3
|7
|27
|26
|1
|30
|9
|Salford
|19
|8
|4
|7
|20
|18
|2
|28
|10
|Doncaster
|19
|8
|4
|7
|23
|25
|-2
|28
|11
|Walsall
|19
|7
|6
|6
|23
|17
|6
|27
|12
|Tranmere
|19
|7
|5
|7
|19
|16
|3
|26
|13
|Wimbledon
|19
|7
|5
|7
|24
|24
|0
|26
|14
|Stockport
|19
|7
|4
|8
|24
|22
|2
|25
|15
|Crewe
|18
|6
|7
|5
|17
|20
|-3
|25
|16
|Grimsby
|18
|6
|6
|6
|20
|18
|2
|24
|17
|Sutton United
|19
|6
|4
|9
|17
|25
|-8
|22
|18
|Newport
|19
|5
|4
|10
|18
|22
|-4
|19
|19
|Crawley
|18
|4
|5
|9
|20
|30
|-10
|17
|20
|Harrogate
|19
|4
|4
|11
|20
|29
|-9
|16
|21
|Rochdale
|19
|4
|3
|12
|13
|25
|-12
|15
|22
|Colchester
|19
|3
|5
|11
|17
|26
|-9
|14
|23
|Gillingham
|18
|2
|7
|9
|6
|21
|-15
|13
|24
|Hartlepool
|19
|2
|6
|11
|16
|34
|-18
|12
