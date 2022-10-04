Close menu
League Two
StevenageStevenage2Sutton UnitedSutton United0

Stevenage v Sutton United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Stevenage

Formation 5-3-2

  • 12Ashby-Hammond
  • 2Wildin
  • 6Sweeney
  • 15Vancooten
  • 5Piergianni
  • 20Earley
  • 17Gilbey
  • 11Roberts
  • 18Bostwick
  • 9Norris
  • 32Rose

Substitutes

  • 1Chapman
  • 3Clark
  • 4Reeves
  • 8Taylor
  • 14Smith
  • 16Read
  • 19Reid

Sutton United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 34Ward
  • 22Kizzi
  • 4Rowe
  • 6John
  • 24MilsomBooked at 52mins
  • 20Neufville
  • 2Barden
  • 15EastmondBooked at 24mins
  • 7Boldewijn
  • 9Bugiel
  • 23Kendall

Substitutes

  • 10Beautyman
  • 13House
  • 18Lovatt
  • 21Gambin
  • 26Pierre
  • 27Kouassi
  • 39Thomas
Referee:
Ollie Yates

Match Stats

Home TeamStevenageAway TeamSutton United
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home7
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Michael Bostwick.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Stevenage. Luke Norris tries a through ball, but Jordan Roberts is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Louis John (Sutton United).

  4. Post update

    Michael Bostwick (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Joe Kizzi (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Danny Rose (Stevenage).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Barden (Sutton United).

  8. Post update

    Saxon Earley (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carl Piergianni (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Gilbey with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Lewis Ward.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danny Rose (Stevenage) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  12. Booking

    Robert Milsom (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Robert Milsom (Sutton United).

  14. Post update

    Jordan Roberts (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Charley Kendall (Sutton United).

  16. Post update

    Carl Piergianni (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke Norris (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Rose with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Stevenage. Michael Bostwick tries a through ball, but Luke Norris is caught offside.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Stevenage 2, Sutton United 0. Luke Norris (Stevenage) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danny Rose (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Roberts.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient119111961328
2Stevenage129121610628
3Northampton1282223131026
4Bradford116321810821
5Salford11632169721
6Barrow117041512321
7Mansfield116231812620
8Swindon125521411320
9Doncaster126241614220
10Carlisle114611310318
11Tranmere11515119216
12Crewe114431211116
13Grimsby114431110116
14Sutton United124261214-214
15Walsall123451211113
16Wimbledon113351316-312
17Newport123271216-411
18Gillingham11245311-810
19Stockport112361216-49
20Hartlepool12165919-109
21Harrogate11227714-78
22Colchester11137816-86
23Crawley111371019-96
24Rochdale11128718-115
View full League Two table

