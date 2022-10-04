Stevenage v Sutton United

Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Michael Bostwick.
Line-ups
Stevenage
Formation 5-3-2
- 12Ashby-Hammond
- 2Wildin
- 6Sweeney
- 15Vancooten
- 5Piergianni
- 20Earley
- 17Gilbey
- 11Roberts
- 18Bostwick
- 9Norris
- 32Rose
Substitutes
- 1Chapman
- 3Clark
- 4Reeves
- 8Taylor
- 14Smith
- 16Read
- 19Reid
Sutton United
Formation 4-4-2
- 34Ward
- 22Kizzi
- 4Rowe
- 6John
- 24MilsomBooked at 52mins
- 20Neufville
- 2Barden
- 15EastmondBooked at 24mins
- 7Boldewijn
- 9Bugiel
- 23Kendall
Substitutes
- 10Beautyman
- 13House
- 18Lovatt
- 21Gambin
- 26Pierre
- 27Kouassi
- 39Thomas
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Offside, Stevenage. Luke Norris tries a through ball, but Jordan Roberts is caught offside.
Foul by Louis John (Sutton United).
Michael Bostwick (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joe Kizzi (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Rose (Stevenage).
Foul by Jonathan Barden (Sutton United).
Saxon Earley (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Carl Piergianni (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Gilbey with a cross.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Lewis Ward.
Attempt saved. Danny Rose (Stevenage) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Robert Milsom (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Robert Milsom (Sutton United).
Jordan Roberts (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Charley Kendall (Sutton United).
Carl Piergianni (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Luke Norris (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Rose with a cross.
Offside, Stevenage. Michael Bostwick tries a through ball, but Luke Norris is caught offside.
Goal! Stevenage 2, Sutton United 0. Luke Norris (Stevenage) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Danny Rose (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Roberts.
