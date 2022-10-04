Close menu
League Two
WalsallWalsall1NorthamptonNorthampton Town0

Walsall v Northampton Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Walsall

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Evans
  • 2White
  • 5Daniels
  • 6Monthe
  • 30Bennett
  • 8Kinsella
  • 23HutchinsonBooked at 44mins
  • 14Comley
  • 21Allen
  • 15James-Taylor
  • 39Johnson

Substitutes

  • 3Gordon
  • 10Knowles
  • 11Williams
  • 16Maddox
  • 20Cashman
  • 25Maher
  • 26Clarke

Northampton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Burge
  • 20Lintott
  • 6Sherring
  • 5GuthrieBooked at 45mins
  • 24Haynes
  • 4Sowerby
  • 12Leonard
  • 19Bowie
  • 8Fox
  • 11Pinnock
  • 10HyltonBooked at 21mins

Substitutes

  • 9Appéré
  • 21Felix-Eppiah
  • 23Maxted
  • 25Tomlinson
  • 27Abimbola
  • 34Cross
  • 35Dyche
Referee:
Samuel Barrott
Attendance:
4,845

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamNorthampton
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home10
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Marc Leonard (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Hayden White (Walsall).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Jack Sowerby.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Brandon Comley.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marc Leonard (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Sowerby.

  6. Post update

    Mitchell Pinnock (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Liam Bennett (Walsall).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Ryan Haynes.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Marc Leonard.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Kinsella (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hayden White.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Isaac Hutchinson (Walsall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Liam Bennett with a headed pass.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Isaac Hutchinson (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Bennett with a cross.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Walsall 1, Northampton Town 0.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Walsall 1, Northampton Town 0.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Danny Hylton (Northampton Town).

  16. Post update

    Hayden White (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Lee Burge (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Donervon Daniels (Walsall).

  19. Booking

    Jon Guthrie (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jon Guthrie (Northampton Town).

Top Stories

