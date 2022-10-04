Walsall v Northampton Town

Marc Leonard (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Walsall
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Evans
- 2White
- 5Daniels
- 6Monthe
- 30Bennett
- 8Kinsella
- 23HutchinsonBooked at 44mins
- 14Comley
- 21Allen
- 15James-Taylor
- 39Johnson
Substitutes
- 3Gordon
- 10Knowles
- 11Williams
- 16Maddox
- 20Cashman
- 25Maher
- 26Clarke
Northampton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Burge
- 20Lintott
- 6Sherring
- 5GuthrieBooked at 45mins
- 24Haynes
- 4Sowerby
- 12Leonard
- 19Bowie
- 8Fox
- 11Pinnock
- 10HyltonBooked at 21mins
Substitutes
- 9Appéré
- 21Felix-Eppiah
- 23Maxted
- 25Tomlinson
- 27Abimbola
- 34Cross
- 35Dyche
- Referee:
- Samuel Barrott
- Attendance:
- 4,845
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Hayden White (Walsall).
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Jack Sowerby.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Brandon Comley.
Attempt blocked. Marc Leonard (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Sowerby.
Mitchell Pinnock (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Bennett (Walsall).
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Ryan Haynes.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Marc Leonard.
Attempt blocked. Liam Kinsella (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hayden White.
Attempt saved. Isaac Hutchinson (Walsall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Liam Bennett with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Isaac Hutchinson (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Bennett with a cross.
Second Half
Second Half begins Walsall 1, Northampton Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Walsall 1, Northampton Town 0.
Foul by Danny Hylton (Northampton Town).
Hayden White (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lee Burge (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Donervon Daniels (Walsall).
Booking
Jon Guthrie (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jon Guthrie (Northampton Town).
