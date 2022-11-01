Barrow v Colchester United

Match ends, Barrow 3, Colchester United 1.
Line-ups
Barrow
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1FarmanBooked at 84mins
- 21WarrenSubstituted forBrownat 84'minutes
- 25Ray
- 6Canavan
- 20Kenlock
- 13White
- 16FoleySubstituted forNealat 55'minutes
- 34WhitfieldSubstituted forStevensat 69'minutesSubstituted forSmales-Braithwaiteat 74'minutes
- 9WatersSubstituted forGottsat 69'minutes
- 11Kay
- 23MoyoBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 12Lillis
- 14Neal
- 15Gotts
- 17Smales-Braithwaite
- 35Stevens
Colchester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hornby
- 22TchamadeuBooked at 90mins
- 4Chambers
- 18Eastman
- 3Clampin
- 33Marshall-MirandaSubstituted forAshleyat 79'minutes
- 10Judge
- 19NewbySubstituted forChilversat 55'minutes
- 7HannantSubstituted forLubalaat 55'minutes
- 23Chesters
- 45NoubleSubstituted forSearsat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Dallison-Lisbon
- 11Sears
- 13O'Hara
- 14Chilvers
- 15Lubala
- 17Ashley
- 30Kazeem
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 3,224
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barrow 3, Colchester United 1.
Booking
Junior Tchamadeu (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Alan Judge (Colchester United).
Post update
Josh Kay (Barrow) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Barrow. Conceded by Luke Chambers.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josh Kay (Barrow) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Barrow 3, Colchester United 1. Freddie Sears (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alan Judge with a through ball.
Post update
Foul by Beryly Lubala (Colchester United).
Post update
Tom White (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
David Moyo (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ryan Clampin (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by David Moyo (Barrow).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ossama Ashley (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Freddie Sears.
Post update
Offside, Colchester United. Thomas Eastman tries a through ball, but Freddie Sears is caught offside.
Post update
Junior Tchamadeu (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Robbie Gotts (Barrow).
Booking
Paul Farman (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Connor Brown replaces Tyrell Warren.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alan Judge (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Beryly Lubala with a headed pass.
Match report to follow.