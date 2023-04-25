Close menu
League Two
GrimsbyGrimsby Town19:45CreweCrewe Alexandra
Venue: Blundell Park

Grimsby Town v Crewe Alexandra

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient432512658292987
2Northampton442214860402080
3Stevenage432113957391876
4Stockport4421121161362575
5Carlisle442015963392475
6Salford442191469511872
7Bradford431915956381872
8Mansfield4320121168511772
9Barrow44188184649-362
10Swindon431513155851758
11Tranmere441512174446-257
12Sutton United441512174453-957
13Grimsby431413164654-855
14Newport431314164750-353
15Gillingham441313183447-1352
16Doncaster44157224463-1952
17Walsall441118154448-451
18Crewe421215154153-1251
19Colchester441213194448-449
20Wimbledon441114194758-1147
21Harrogate431015185364-1145
22Crawley441112214769-2245
23Hartlepool44815214876-2839
24Rochdale44810264168-2734
