Shrewsbury Town v Oxford United

ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town19:45Oxford UtdOxford United
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|17
|13
|2
|2
|36
|19
|17
|41
|2
|Ipswich
|17
|11
|4
|2
|35
|18
|17
|37
|3
|Sheff Wed
|17
|10
|4
|3
|33
|16
|17
|34
|4
|Peterborough
|17
|10
|1
|6
|32
|19
|13
|31
|5
|Portsmouth
|15
|7
|6
|2
|25
|17
|8
|27
|6
|Bolton
|16
|8
|3
|5
|19
|14
|5
|27
|7
|Derby
|16
|7
|4
|5
|20
|15
|5
|25
|8
|Barnsley
|16
|7
|3
|6
|19
|14
|5
|24
|9
|Charlton
|17
|5
|8
|4
|27
|23
|4
|23
|10
|Port Vale
|17
|6
|5
|6
|20
|24
|-4
|23
|11
|Exeter
|17
|6
|4
|7
|28
|25
|3
|22
|12
|Wycombe
|17
|6
|4
|7
|23
|23
|0
|22
|13
|Lincoln City
|16
|5
|7
|4
|18
|19
|-1
|22
|14
|Shrewsbury
|16
|6
|4
|6
|16
|18
|-2
|22
|15
|Fleetwood
|17
|4
|9
|4
|17
|15
|2
|21
|16
|Bristol Rovers
|17
|5
|5
|7
|27
|31
|-4
|20
|17
|Oxford Utd
|16
|5
|4
|7
|19
|19
|0
|19
|18
|Cambridge
|17
|6
|1
|10
|18
|29
|-11
|19
|19
|Cheltenham
|16
|5
|3
|8
|13
|20
|-7
|18
|20
|Accrington
|17
|4
|5
|8
|18
|29
|-11
|17
|21
|MK Dons
|16
|4
|2
|10
|15
|22
|-7
|14
|22
|Morecambe
|17
|2
|7
|8
|13
|27
|-14
|13
|23
|Forest Green
|17
|3
|4
|10
|15
|35
|-20
|13
|24
|Burton
|17
|3
|3
|11
|20
|35
|-15
|12
