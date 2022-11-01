Wycombe Wanderers 2-2 Port Vale

Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 2, Port Vale 2.
A header from Port Vale captain Tom Conlon earned a 2-2 draw for his side at Wycombe, as they twice came from behind at Adams Park.
This was no mediocre contest between two mid-table teams in League One, as they put on an entertaining contest in which both went all-out to find a winning goal that ultimately did not come.
Wycombe were ahead in just the fourth minute when Anis Mehmeti turned before striking a shot from 25 yards that flashed into the net.
Vale equalised at the end of seven minutes of first-half stoppage time when James Wilson slammed in from close range after Mal Benning's corner was not cleared.
Lewis Wing then restored the Chairboys' lead in the 61st minute when Alfie Mawson's free-kick was headed out his way and he had time to control before firing in a superb half-volley from outside the box.
However, the Valiants earned a point their performance deserved when Conlon's 76th-minute header from another Benning corner was deflected on its way past goalkeeper Max Stryjek.
Line-ups
Wycombe
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Stryjek
- 26McCarthy
- 5ForinoSubstituted forGrimmerat 45'minutes
- 20Mawson
- 23Obita
- 7WheelerBooked at 71mins
- 11Mehmeti
- 22Freeman
- 10WingBooked at 88minsSubstituted forMellorat 90'minutes
- 18Hanlan
- 9VokesSubstituted forMcClearyat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Grimmer
- 3Jacobson
- 12McCleary
- 16Kaikai
- 17Horgan
- 21Mellor
- 30Blunkell
Port Vale
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 25Stevens
- 2Cass
- 6Smith
- 5Hall
- 27RobinsonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forButterworthat 74'minutes
- 10Conlon
- 23Pett
- 11Benning
- 19MasseySubstituted forWorrallat 90+4'minutes
- 9WilsonSubstituted forOdubekoat 74'minutes
- 22Harrison
Substitutes
- 1Stone
- 7Worrall
- 20Charsley
- 21Odubeko
- 24Agyakwa
- 26Butterworth
- 33Politic
- Referee:
- Robert Lewis
- Attendance:
- 4,192
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 2, Port Vale 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. David Worrall replaces Gavin Massey.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. D'Mani Mellor replaces Lewis Wing.
Booking
Lewis Wing (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gavin Massey (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Wing (Wycombe Wanderers).
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Lewis Cass.
Attempt blocked. Anis Mehmeti (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Wing (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Nathan Smith.
Attempt saved. Daniel Butterworth (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ademipo Odubeko.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Garath McCleary replaces Sam Vokes.
Attempt missed. Lewis Wing (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nick Freeman.
Attempt missed. Daniel Butterworth (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Conlon.
Tom Conlon (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Nick Freeman (Wycombe Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 2, Port Vale 2. Tom Conlon (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Malvind Benning with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Alfie Mawson.
Won't get greedy though that's another point towards our ultimate aim of safety.
All done with a huge injury list. Well done Vale.