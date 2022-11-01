Wycombe Wanderers 2-2 Port Vale

Last updated on .From the section League One

A header from Port Vale captain Tom Conlon earned a 2-2 draw for his side at Wycombe, as they twice came from behind at Adams Park.

This was no mediocre contest between two mid-table teams in League One, as they put on an entertaining contest in which both went all-out to find a winning goal that ultimately did not come.

Wycombe were ahead in just the fourth minute when Anis Mehmeti turned before striking a shot from 25 yards that flashed into the net.

Vale equalised at the end of seven minutes of first-half stoppage time when James Wilson slammed in from close range after Mal Benning's corner was not cleared.

Lewis Wing then restored the Chairboys' lead in the 61st minute when Alfie Mawson's free-kick was headed out his way and he had time to control before firing in a superb half-volley from outside the box.

However, the Valiants earned a point their performance deserved when Conlon's 76th-minute header from another Benning corner was deflected on its way past goalkeeper Max Stryjek.

Match report supplied by PA Media.