League One
WycombeWycombe Wanderers2Port ValePort Vale2

Wycombe Wanderers 2-2 Port Vale

Last updated on .From the section League One

A header from Port Vale captain Tom Conlon earned a 2-2 draw for his side at Wycombe, as they twice came from behind at Adams Park.

This was no mediocre contest between two mid-table teams in League One, as they put on an entertaining contest in which both went all-out to find a winning goal that ultimately did not come.

Wycombe were ahead in just the fourth minute when Anis Mehmeti turned before striking a shot from 25 yards that flashed into the net.

Vale equalised at the end of seven minutes of first-half stoppage time when James Wilson slammed in from close range after Mal Benning's corner was not cleared.

Lewis Wing then restored the Chairboys' lead in the 61st minute when Alfie Mawson's free-kick was headed out his way and he had time to control before firing in a superb half-volley from outside the box.

However, the Valiants earned a point their performance deserved when Conlon's 76th-minute header from another Benning corner was deflected on its way past goalkeeper Max Stryjek.

Line-ups

Wycombe

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Stryjek
  • 26McCarthy
  • 5ForinoSubstituted forGrimmerat 45'minutes
  • 20Mawson
  • 23Obita
  • 7WheelerBooked at 71mins
  • 11Mehmeti
  • 22Freeman
  • 10WingBooked at 88minsSubstituted forMellorat 90'minutes
  • 18Hanlan
  • 9VokesSubstituted forMcClearyat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Grimmer
  • 3Jacobson
  • 12McCleary
  • 16Kaikai
  • 17Horgan
  • 21Mellor
  • 30Blunkell

Port Vale

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 25Stevens
  • 2Cass
  • 6Smith
  • 5Hall
  • 27RobinsonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forButterworthat 74'minutes
  • 10Conlon
  • 23Pett
  • 11Benning
  • 19MasseySubstituted forWorrallat 90+4'minutes
  • 9WilsonSubstituted forOdubekoat 74'minutes
  • 22Harrison

Substitutes

  • 1Stone
  • 7Worrall
  • 20Charsley
  • 21Odubeko
  • 24Agyakwa
  • 26Butterworth
  • 33Politic
Referee:
Robert Lewis
Attendance:
4,192

Match Stats

Home TeamWycombeAway TeamPort Vale
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home13
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 2, Port Vale 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 2, Port Vale 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Port Vale. David Worrall replaces Gavin Massey.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. D'Mani Mellor replaces Lewis Wing.

  5. Booking

    Lewis Wing (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Gavin Massey (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Wing (Wycombe Wanderers).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Lewis Cass.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anis Mehmeti (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lewis Wing (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Nathan Smith.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel Butterworth (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ademipo Odubeko.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Garath McCleary replaces Sam Vokes.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Wing (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nick Freeman.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Butterworth (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Conlon.

  16. Post update

    Tom Conlon (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Nick Freeman (Wycombe Wanderers).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 2, Port Vale 2. Tom Conlon (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Malvind Benning with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Alfie Mawson.

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by ValeDan, at 23:21 1 Nov

    Games like this are a real measure of our ability in this league and we're looking good. The squad Clarke & co. have assembled is proving to have depth which is demonstrating its value. Onward and upward, barring some disaster we should be solidly mid table come May if not better.

  • Comment posted by Craig, at 22:24 1 Nov

    Sign of the progress we are making when I'm frustrated with a draw. 2 long range crackers from Wycombe and little else. Vale had umpteen chances and ought to of won.
    Won't get greedy though that's another point towards our ultimate aim of safety.
    All done with a huge injury list. Well done Vale.

  • Comment posted by dave norbury, at 22:24 1 Nov

    Good point vale come along way in 18 mths

  • Comment posted by Stefano, at 22:22 1 Nov

    Should be a conference fixture this.

    • Reply posted by SP, at 22:25 1 Nov

      SP replied:
      And you are?

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth17132236191741
2Ipswich17114235181737
3Sheff Wed17104333161734
4Peterborough17101632191331
5Portsmouth157622517827
6Bolton168351914527
7Derby167452015525
8Barnsley167361914524
9Charlton175842723423
10Port Vale176562024-423
11Exeter176472825322
12Wycombe176472323022
13Lincoln City165741819-122
14Shrewsbury166461618-222
15Fleetwood174941715221
16Bristol Rovers175572731-420
17Oxford Utd165471919019
18Cambridge1761101829-1119
19Cheltenham165381320-718
20Accrington174581829-1117
21MK Dons1642101522-714
22Morecambe172781327-1413
23Forest Green1734101535-2013
24Burton1733112035-1512
View full League One table

