League One
IpswichIpswich Town0CambridgeCambridge United0

Ipswich Town v Cambridge United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Ipswich

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Walton
  • 44Donacien
  • 6Woolfenden
  • 4Edmundson
  • 7Burns
  • 12Ball
  • 5Morsy
  • 3Davis
  • 10Chaplin
  • 11Harness
  • 9Ladapo

Substitutes

  • 2Keogh
  • 8Evans
  • 14John-Jules
  • 19Jackson
  • 24Vincent-Young
  • 29Edwards
  • 31Hladky

Cambridge

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mitov
  • 15Okedina
  • 6Jones
  • 5Taylor
  • 2Williams
  • 8O'Neil
  • 4Digby
  • 26Knibbs
  • 19May
  • 7Brophy
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 14Lankester
  • 16Rossi
  • 17Janneh
  • 20Okenabirhie
  • 22Simper
  • 25Mannion
  • 27Worman
Referee:
Robert Lewis

Match Stats

Home TeamIpswichAway TeamCambridge
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Ipswich Town 0, Cambridge United 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by George Williams.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Ipswich Town. Sam Morsy tries a through ball, but Marcus Harness is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sam Smith (Cambridge United).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Ipswich Town).

  7. Post update

    Lloyd Jones (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Freddie Ladapo (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Harness.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wes Burns.

  10. Post update

    Dominic Ball (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Adam May (Cambridge United).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by George Edmundson.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Wes Burns (Ipswich Town).

  14. Post update

    James Brophy (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Lloyd Jones.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Jubril Okedina.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leif Davis (Ipswich Town) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wes Burns with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town).

  19. Post update

    Sam Smith (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Freddie Ladapo (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wes Burns with a cross.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth128222013726
2Ipswich1274122101225
3Sheff Wed1273222111124
4Portsmouth1063121111021
5Bolton11632136721
6Barnsley116231710720
7Peterborough116052012818
8Derby10523119217
9Cambridge125251418-417
10Accrington114431413116
11Exeter114341812615
12Fleetwood11362109115
13Shrewsbury114341113-215
14Lincoln City103431416-213
15Charlton112631515012
16Cheltenham113351012-212
17Port Vale113351016-612
18Oxford Utd10325911-211
19Wycombe113261316-311
20MK Dons103161114-310
21Bristol Rovers112361522-79
22Forest Green112271025-158
23Burton122191427-137
24Morecambe11146821-137
View full League One table

