Ipswich Town v Cambridge United

First Half ends, Ipswich Town 0, Cambridge United 0.
Line-ups
Ipswich
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Walton
- 44Donacien
- 6Woolfenden
- 4Edmundson
- 7Burns
- 12Ball
- 5Morsy
- 3Davis
- 10Chaplin
- 11Harness
- 9Ladapo
Substitutes
- 2Keogh
- 8Evans
- 14John-Jules
- 19Jackson
- 24Vincent-Young
- 29Edwards
- 31Hladky
Cambridge
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Mitov
- 15Okedina
- 6Jones
- 5Taylor
- 2Williams
- 8O'Neil
- 4Digby
- 26Knibbs
- 19May
- 7Brophy
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 14Lankester
- 16Rossi
- 17Janneh
- 20Okenabirhie
- 22Simper
- 25Mannion
- 27Worman
- Referee:
- Robert Lewis
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by George Williams.
Offside, Ipswich Town. Sam Morsy tries a through ball, but Marcus Harness is caught offside.
Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Smith (Cambridge United).
Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Ipswich Town).
Lloyd Jones (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Freddie Ladapo (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Harness.
Attempt missed. Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wes Burns.
Dominic Ball (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam May (Cambridge United).
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by George Edmundson.
Foul by Wes Burns (Ipswich Town).
James Brophy (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Lloyd Jones.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Jubril Okedina.
Attempt blocked. Leif Davis (Ipswich Town) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wes Burns with a cross.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town).
Sam Smith (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Freddie Ladapo (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wes Burns with a cross.
