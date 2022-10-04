Close menu
League One
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle1Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday1

Plymouth Argyle v Sheffield Wednesday

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Plymouth

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Cooper
  • 21LonwijkBooked at 54mins
  • 6Scarr
  • 5Wilson
  • 8EdwardsBooked at 41mins
  • 20Randell
  • 7Butcher
  • 17Mumba
  • 18Azaz
  • 19Whittaker
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 4Houghton
  • 11Ennis
  • 15Grant
  • 16Cosgrove
  • 22Galloway
  • 25Burton
  • 44Jenkins-Davies

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 31Stockdale
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 5Heneghan
  • 33JamesSubstituted forIorfaat 45'minutes
  • 2Palmer
  • 10Bannan
  • 4Vaulks
  • 18Johnson
  • 11Windass
  • 24Smith
  • 19Bakinson

Substitutes

  • 6Iorfa
  • 9Gregory
  • 13Paterson
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 25Dawson
  • 32Hunt
  • 45Mighten
Referee:
Andy Davies

Match Stats

Home TeamPlymouthAway TeamSheff Wed
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away7

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Nigel Lonwijk (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by James Wilson.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Adam Randell.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dominic Iorfa.

  6. Post update

    Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ben Heneghan (Sheffield Wednesday).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nigel Lonwijk (Plymouth Argyle).

  9. Post update

    Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Second Half

    Second Half begins Plymouth Argyle 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Dominic Iorfa replaces Reece James.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1.

  13. Post update

    Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Tyreeq Bakinson (Sheffield Wednesday).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Finn Azaz.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

  17. Post update

    Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Reece James (Sheffield Wednesday).

  19. Booking

    Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth128222013726
2Ipswich1274122101225
3Sheff Wed1273222111124
4Portsmouth1063121111021
5Bolton11632136721
6Barnsley116231710720
7Peterborough116052012818
8Derby10523119217
9Cambridge125251418-417
10Accrington114431413116
11Exeter114341812615
12Fleetwood11362109115
13Shrewsbury114341113-215
14Lincoln City103431416-213
15Charlton112631515012
16Cheltenham113351012-212
17Port Vale113351016-612
18Oxford Utd10325911-211
19Wycombe113261316-311
20MK Dons103161114-310
21Bristol Rovers112361522-79
22Forest Green112271025-158
23Burton122191427-137
24Morecambe11146821-137
