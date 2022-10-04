Plymouth Argyle v Sheffield Wednesday

Nigel Lonwijk (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Plymouth
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Cooper
- 21LonwijkBooked at 54mins
- 6Scarr
- 5Wilson
- 8EdwardsBooked at 41mins
- 20Randell
- 7Butcher
- 17Mumba
- 18Azaz
- 19Whittaker
- 9Hardie
Substitutes
- 4Houghton
- 11Ennis
- 15Grant
- 16Cosgrove
- 22Galloway
- 25Burton
- 44Jenkins-Davies
Sheff Wed
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 31Stockdale
- 20Ihiekwe
- 5Heneghan
- 33JamesSubstituted forIorfaat 45'minutes
- 2Palmer
- 10Bannan
- 4Vaulks
- 18Johnson
- 11Windass
- 24Smith
- 19Bakinson
Substitutes
- 6Iorfa
- 9Gregory
- 13Paterson
- 17Dele-Bashiru
- 25Dawson
- 32Hunt
- 45Mighten
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away7
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by James Wilson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Adam Randell.
Post update
Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dominic Iorfa.
Post update
Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Heneghan (Sheffield Wednesday).
Post update
Foul by Nigel Lonwijk (Plymouth Argyle).
Post update
Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Plymouth Argyle 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Dominic Iorfa replaces Reece James.
Half Time
First Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
Post update
Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tyreeq Bakinson (Sheffield Wednesday).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Finn Azaz.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Post update
Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Reece James (Sheffield Wednesday).
Booking
Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle).
Match report will appear here.