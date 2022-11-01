Close menu
League One
MorecambeMorecambe19:45DerbyDerby County
Venue: Mazuma Stadium, England

Morecambe v Derby County

League One

Line-ups

Morecambe

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Ripley
  • 22O'Connor
  • 16Bedeau
  • 6Delaney
  • 21Cooney
  • 15Weir
  • 20Shaw
  • 4Gibson
  • 17Watts
  • 25Mayor
  • 23Phillips

Substitutes

  • 5Rawson
  • 8Fane
  • 9Stockton
  • 11Connolly
  • 12Smith
  • 14Gnahoua
  • 18McLoughlin

Derby

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 1Wildsmith
  • 12Smith
  • 6Cashin
  • 3Forsyth
  • 15Roberts
  • 17Sibley
  • 8Bird
  • 11Mendez-Laing
  • 18Dobbin
  • 10McGoldrick
  • 9Collins

Substitutes

  • 16Thompson
  • 19Stearman
  • 21Loach
  • 23Osula
  • 30Oduroh
  • 34Rooney
Referee:
Marc Edwards



As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth17132236191741
2Ipswich17114235181737
3Sheff Wed17104333161734
4Peterborough17101632191331
5Portsmouth157622517827
6Bolton168351914527
7Derby157351914524
8Barnsley167361914524
9Charlton175842723423
10Exeter176472825322
11Shrewsbury166461618-222
12Port Vale166461822-422
13Wycombe166372121021
14Lincoln City155641718-121
15Fleetwood164841614220
16Bristol Rovers175572731-420
17Cambridge1761101829-1119
18Oxford Utd155371818018
19Cheltenham165381320-718
20Accrington164481728-1116
21MK Dons1642101522-714
22Forest Green1734101535-2013
23Morecambe162681226-1412
24Burton1733112035-1512
View full League One table

