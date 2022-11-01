Morecambe v Derby County

MorecambeMorecambe19:45DerbyDerby County
Line-ups
Morecambe
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Ripley
- 22O'Connor
- 16Bedeau
- 6Delaney
- 21Cooney
- 15Weir
- 20Shaw
- 4Gibson
- 17Watts
- 25Mayor
- 23Phillips
Substitutes
- 5Rawson
- 8Fane
- 9Stockton
- 11Connolly
- 12Smith
- 14Gnahoua
- 18McLoughlin
Derby
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 1Wildsmith
- 12Smith
- 6Cashin
- 3Forsyth
- 15Roberts
- 17Sibley
- 8Bird
- 11Mendez-Laing
- 18Dobbin
- 10McGoldrick
- 9Collins
Substitutes
- 16Thompson
- 19Stearman
- 21Loach
- 23Osula
- 30Oduroh
- 34Rooney
- Referee:
- Marc Edwards
Match report to follow.