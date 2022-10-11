Peterborough United v Forest Green Rovers

PeterboroughPeterborough United19:45Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|13
|10
|1
|2
|24
|13
|11
|31
|2
|Ipswich
|13
|9
|3
|1
|27
|11
|16
|30
|3
|Sheff Wed
|13
|8
|2
|3
|25
|12
|13
|26
|4
|Portsmouth
|11
|6
|4
|1
|22
|12
|10
|22
|5
|Barnsley
|12
|6
|2
|4
|17
|12
|5
|20
|6
|Bolton
|12
|6
|2
|4
|13
|8
|5
|20
|7
|Peterborough
|12
|6
|1
|5
|21
|13
|8
|19
|8
|Exeter
|12
|5
|3
|4
|20
|12
|8
|18
|9
|Shrewsbury
|12
|5
|3
|4
|13
|14
|-1
|18
|10
|Derby
|11
|5
|2
|4
|12
|11
|1
|17
|11
|Fleetwood
|12
|3
|7
|2
|11
|10
|1
|16
|12
|Accrington
|12
|4
|4
|4
|14
|16
|-2
|16
|13
|Cambridge
|13
|5
|1
|7
|15
|23
|-8
|16
|14
|Port Vale
|12
|4
|3
|5
|12
|17
|-5
|15
|15
|Wycombe
|12
|4
|2
|6
|14
|16
|-2
|14
|16
|Lincoln City
|11
|3
|5
|3
|14
|16
|-2
|14
|17
|Cheltenham
|12
|4
|2
|6
|11
|15
|-4
|14
|18
|Charlton
|12
|2
|7
|3
|15
|15
|0
|13
|19
|Bristol Rovers
|12
|3
|3
|6
|17
|23
|-6
|12
|20
|Oxford Utd
|11
|3
|2
|6
|9
|12
|-3
|11
|21
|Forest Green
|12
|3
|2
|7
|11
|25
|-14
|11
|22
|MK Dons
|11
|3
|1
|7
|12
|16
|-4
|10
|23
|Burton
|13
|2
|2
|9
|15
|28
|-13
|8
|24
|Morecambe
|12
|1
|4
|7
|9
|23
|-14
|7
