League One
BurtonBurton Albion0FleetwoodFleetwood Town1

Burton Albion v Fleetwood Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Burton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Garratt
  • 17Thorpe
  • 5Hughes
  • 2Brayford
  • 3Borthwick-Jackson
  • 6Butcher
  • 4OshilajaBooked at 19mins
  • 11Smith
  • 10Keillor-DunnSubstituted forTaylorat 40'minutes
  • 21Carayol
  • 14Adeboyejo

Substitutes

  • 7Powell
  • 9Winnall
  • 12Onyango
  • 19Lakin
  • 23Taylor
  • 24Sinisalo
  • 39Kamwa

Fleetwood

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Lynch
  • 26Rooney
  • 22NsialaSubstituted forDevlinat 58'minutes
  • 32Earl
  • 3Andrew
  • 16WarringtonBooked at 21mins
  • 8Vela
  • 27Macadam
  • 11Lane
  • 7Mendes Gomes
  • 9Muskwe

Substitutes

  • 1Stolarczyk
  • 4Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 5Devlin
  • 10Morton
  • 14Garner
  • 24Batty
  • 28Johnston
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match Stats

Home TeamBurtonAway TeamFleetwood
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Elliot Thorpe.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Michael Devlin replaces Aristote Nsiala because of an injury.

  3. Post update

    Terry Taylor (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Carlos Mendes Gomes (Fleetwood Town).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Calum Butcher (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Adeboyejo.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Joshua Earl (Fleetwood Town).

  7. Post update

    Victor Adeboyejo (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Admiral Muskwe (Fleetwood Town).

  9. Post update

    Sam Hughes (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mustapha Carayol (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Adedeji Oshilaja with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Ben Garratt.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Admiral Muskwe (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harvey Macadam.

  13. Post update

    Josh Vela (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Terry Taylor (Burton Albion).

  15. Second Half

    Second Half begins Burton Albion 0, Fleetwood Town 1.

  16. Half Time

    First Half ends, Burton Albion 0, Fleetwood Town 1.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Aristote Nsiala.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shaun Rooney (Fleetwood Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lewis Warrington with a cross following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Paddy Lane (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Calum Butcher (Burton Albion).

Page 1 of 4


As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth128222013726
2Ipswich1274122101225
3Sheff Wed1273222111124
4Portsmouth1063121111021
5Bolton11632136721
6Barnsley116231710720
7Peterborough116052012818
8Derby10523119217
9Cambridge125251418-417
10Accrington114431413116
11Exeter114341812615
12Fleetwood11362109115
13Shrewsbury114341113-215
14Lincoln City103431416-213
15Charlton112631515012
16Cheltenham113351012-212
17Port Vale113351016-612
18Oxford Utd10325911-211
19Wycombe113261316-311
20MK Dons103161114-310
21Bristol Rovers112361522-79
22Forest Green112271025-158
23Burton122191427-137
24Morecambe11146821-137
View full League One table

