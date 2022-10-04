Burton Albion v Fleetwood Town

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Elliot Thorpe.
Line-ups
Burton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Garratt
- 17Thorpe
- 5Hughes
- 2Brayford
- 3Borthwick-Jackson
- 6Butcher
- 4OshilajaBooked at 19mins
- 11Smith
- 10Keillor-DunnSubstituted forTaylorat 40'minutes
- 21Carayol
- 14Adeboyejo
Substitutes
- 7Powell
- 9Winnall
- 12Onyango
- 19Lakin
- 23Taylor
- 24Sinisalo
- 39Kamwa
Fleetwood
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Lynch
- 26Rooney
- 22NsialaSubstituted forDevlinat 58'minutes
- 32Earl
- 3Andrew
- 16WarringtonBooked at 21mins
- 8Vela
- 27Macadam
- 11Lane
- 7Mendes Gomes
- 9Muskwe
Substitutes
- 1Stolarczyk
- 4Sarpong-Wiredu
- 5Devlin
- 10Morton
- 14Garner
- 24Batty
- 28Johnston
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Michael Devlin replaces Aristote Nsiala because of an injury.
Post update
Terry Taylor (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Carlos Mendes Gomes (Fleetwood Town).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Calum Butcher (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Adeboyejo.
Post update
Foul by Joshua Earl (Fleetwood Town).
Post update
Victor Adeboyejo (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Admiral Muskwe (Fleetwood Town).
Post update
Sam Hughes (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mustapha Carayol (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Adedeji Oshilaja with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Ben Garratt.
Post update
Attempt saved. Admiral Muskwe (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harvey Macadam.
Post update
Josh Vela (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Terry Taylor (Burton Albion).
Second Half
Second Half begins Burton Albion 0, Fleetwood Town 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Burton Albion 0, Fleetwood Town 1.
Post update
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Aristote Nsiala.
Post update
Attempt missed. Shaun Rooney (Fleetwood Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lewis Warrington with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Paddy Lane (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Calum Butcher (Burton Albion).
