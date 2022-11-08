Blackpool v Middlesbrough

BlackpoolBlackpool19:45MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|20
|10
|8
|2
|37
|23
|14
|38
|2
|Blackburn
|20
|12
|0
|8
|24
|19
|5
|36
|3
|Sheff Utd
|19
|10
|5
|4
|34
|18
|16
|35
|4
|Norwich
|20
|9
|5
|6
|28
|21
|7
|32
|5
|QPR
|19
|9
|4
|6
|25
|20
|5
|31
|6
|Preston
|20
|8
|7
|5
|16
|16
|0
|31
|7
|Watford
|19
|8
|5
|6
|26
|22
|4
|29
|8
|Luton
|19
|7
|8
|4
|22
|19
|3
|29
|9
|Swansea
|19
|8
|5
|6
|25
|26
|-1
|29
|10
|Millwall
|19
|8
|4
|7
|22
|20
|2
|28
|11
|Birmingham
|19
|7
|6
|6
|20
|16
|4
|27
|12
|Reading
|19
|8
|2
|9
|21
|27
|-6
|26
|13
|Sunderland
|19
|6
|6
|7
|24
|22
|2
|24
|14
|Cardiff
|19
|7
|3
|9
|15
|21
|-6
|24
|15
|Coventry
|17
|6
|5
|6
|17
|18
|-1
|23
|16
|Bristol City
|20
|6
|5
|9
|27
|29
|-2
|23
|17
|Rotherham
|19
|5
|7
|7
|23
|25
|-2
|22
|18
|Blackpool
|19
|6
|4
|9
|23
|28
|-5
|22
|19
|Stoke
|19
|6
|4
|9
|20
|25
|-5
|22
|20
|Middlesbrough
|19
|5
|6
|8
|24
|25
|-1
|21
|21
|Hull
|19
|6
|3
|10
|21
|35
|-14
|21
|22
|West Brom
|19
|4
|8
|7
|22
|24
|-2
|20
|23
|Wigan
|19
|5
|5
|9
|19
|28
|-9
|20
|24
|Huddersfield
|18
|4
|3
|11
|17
|25
|-8
|15
Greg James and Bella Mackie are joined by a biology teacher to find out
Meet Clive Sullivan who was the first black man to captain Great Britain in any sport
Panorama goes undercover in a secure NHS psychiatric hospital