CoventryCoventry City19:45West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: The Coventry Building Society Arena, England

Coventry City v West Bromwich Albion

Line-ups

Coventry

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Wilson
  • 4Rose
  • 3Doyle
  • 2Panzo
  • 32Burroughs
  • 38Hamer
  • 14Sheaf
  • 27Bidwell
  • 8Allen
  • 10O'Hare
  • 17Gyökeres

Substitutes

  • 1Moore
  • 6Kelly
  • 9Waghorn
  • 20Kane
  • 23Dabo
  • 30Tavares Desidério
  • 45Palmer

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Palmer
  • 2Furlong
  • 4O'Shea
  • 15Pieters
  • 3Townsend
  • 7Rogic
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 17J Wallace
  • 19Swift
  • 10Phillips
  • 21Thomas-Asante

Substitutes

  • 1Button
  • 6Ajayi
  • 11Diangana
  • 12Dike
  • 14Molumby
  • 18Grant
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley23138246242247
2Sheff Utd23135538201844
3Blackburn23130102726139
4Watford2310763022837
5Norwich2310583025535
6QPR2310492727034
7Preston239772222034
8Birmingham238872622432
9Millwall229582726132
10Swansea238873032-232
11Reading23102112633-732
12Sunderland238783126531
13Middlesbrough238693230230
14Coventry218672422230
15Luton227962424030
16West Brom227872925429
17Stoke2385102630-429
18Bristol City2376103132-127
19Rotherham236892632-626
20Cardiff2375112028-826
21Hull2375112640-1426
22Blackpool2366112534-924
23Wigan2366112334-1124
24Huddersfield2254131929-1019
View full Championship table

