Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

WiganWigan Athletic19:45BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheff Utd
|13
|7
|3
|3
|21
|10
|11
|24
|2
|Norwich
|13
|7
|3
|3
|20
|13
|7
|24
|3
|QPR
|13
|7
|3
|3
|19
|13
|6
|24
|4
|Burnley
|13
|5
|7
|1
|20
|12
|8
|22
|5
|Reading
|13
|7
|1
|5
|15
|18
|-3
|22
|6
|Swansea
|13
|6
|3
|4
|17
|16
|1
|21
|7
|Blackburn
|13
|7
|0
|6
|16
|15
|1
|21
|8
|Preston
|13
|4
|7
|2
|7
|6
|1
|19
|9
|Luton
|13
|4
|6
|3
|16
|13
|3
|18
|10
|Cardiff
|13
|5
|3
|5
|12
|13
|-1
|18
|11
|Sunderland
|13
|4
|5
|4
|17
|13
|4
|17
|12
|Watford
|13
|4
|5
|4
|17
|16
|1
|17
|13
|Millwall
|13
|5
|2
|6
|15
|17
|-2
|17
|14
|Birmingham
|13
|4
|4
|5
|12
|12
|0
|16
|15
|Stoke
|13
|4
|4
|5
|15
|17
|-2
|16
|16
|Wigan
|12
|4
|4
|4
|13
|16
|-3
|16
|17
|Rotherham
|12
|3
|6
|3
|13
|12
|1
|15
|18
|Bristol City
|13
|4
|3
|6
|20
|21
|-1
|15
|19
|Blackpool
|13
|4
|3
|6
|13
|17
|-4
|15
|20
|Hull
|13
|4
|2
|7
|13
|26
|-13
|14
|21
|Middlesbrough
|13
|3
|4
|6
|14
|18
|-4
|13
|22
|West Brom
|13
|1
|8
|4
|17
|18
|-1
|11
|23
|Huddersfield
|12
|3
|2
|7
|15
|19
|-4
|11
|24
|Coventry
|10
|1
|4
|5
|8
|14
|-6
|7
