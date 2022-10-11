Close menu
Championship
WiganWigan Athletic19:45BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd1373321101124
2Norwich137332013724
3QPR137331913624
4Burnley135712012822
5Reading137151518-322
6Swansea136341716121
7Blackburn137061615121
8Preston1347276119
9Luton134631613318
10Cardiff135351213-118
11Sunderland134541713417
12Watford134541716117
13Millwall135261517-217
14Birmingham134451212016
15Stoke134451517-216
16Wigan124441316-316
17Rotherham123631312115
18Bristol City134362021-115
19Blackpool134361317-415
20Hull134271326-1314
21Middlesbrough133461418-413
22West Brom131841718-111
23Huddersfield123271519-411
24Coventry10145814-67
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport