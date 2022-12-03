Close menu
Championship
SunderlandSunderland12:30MillwallMillwall
Venue: Stadium of Light, England

Sunderland v Millwall

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 11Gooch
  • 13O'Nien
  • 6Batth
  • 42Alese
  • 4Evans
  • 24Neil
  • 16Diallo
  • 21Pritchard
  • 20Clarke
  • 9Simms

Substitutes

  • 3Cirkin
  • 7Dajaku
  • 8Embleton
  • 10Roberts
  • 12Bass
  • 17Ba
  • 32Hume

Millwall

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Long
  • 2McNamara
  • 15Cresswell
  • 5Cooper
  • 3M Wallace
  • 8Mitchell
  • 23Saville
  • 21Voglsammer
  • 10Flemming
  • 39Honeyman
  • 9Bradshaw

Substitutes

  • 4Hutchinson
  • 6Evans
  • 11Malone
  • 16Shackleton
  • 17Styles
  • 20Bennett
  • 33Bialkowski
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match report to follow.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd85211651117
2Norwich8512126616
3Reading8503911-215
4Bristol City84221611514
5Burnley8341148613
6Watford834197213
7Blackburn8404911-212
8Sunderland8323119211
9QPR83231211111
10Preston825121111
11Blackpool8323910-111
12Hull83231115-411
13Rotherham724196310
14Millwall8314911-210
15Wigan724179-210
16West Brom8161121029
17Middlesbrough82331112-19
18Luton823378-19
19Swansea8233711-49
20Stoke8224811-38
21Birmingham822458-38
22Cardiff822448-48
23Huddersfield7115711-44
24Coventry5014511-61
View full Championship table

