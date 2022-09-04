St James' Swifts won their first match since their team-mate Molly White passed away

"There was no doubt in our mind that we needed to win that game, both for ourselves and for Molly. We actually have an advantage now because she will always be our 12th player."

Tragedy struck the football community in Northern Ireland on 13 August when St James' Swifts player Molly White passed away aged 21.

Three weeks to the day and in their first match since White's death, St James' Swifts lifted the Championship League Cup in the "perfect tribute" to their player.

After the win captain Siobhan Bell handed the trophy over to Molly's mum Mary, father Stevie and brother Stephen to lift in an emotional and touching moment.

"Molly was a happy-go-lucky kid who was the heart and soul of our changing room," said Bell.

"She was a great player and so passionate about scoring goals. She was St James' through and through.

"You spend more time with your team-mates than your family so you become like sisters.

"It was an honour to play alongside her and she was an even better person off the pitch.

"She would constantly give wee words of advice and say how much she loved you. She was one of the best people in the world."

Captain Siobhan Bell said Molly (left) was an even better person than she was a player

Family wanted team to play final

Molly's passing rocked the club and Bell admits they "didn't feel up" to their final two league games in the Championship, which were subsequently cancelled along with two other cup matches.

However, with encouragement from Molly's parents, the club decided to play Saturday's final against Ballymena United after just two training sessions to prepare.

"Molly was injured before everything happened and was constantly trying to get herself fully fit for the final," Bell added.

"We knew how much she wanted to play it, and her brilliant mum, dad and brother wanted us to play the final for her.

"Obviously without putting any pressure on us, but to go out and enjoy ourselves like Molly would have wanted."

Bell (wearing armband) dedicated St James' Swifts' victory in memory of White (right of Bell)

Bell added that she was able "to block everything else out" once she was on the pitch and could feel the support of Molly's family.

The forward's number 11 shirt, which has been retired by the club in her honour, was hung in the changing room and dugout.

"We didn't really need that big of a team talk. We know what we are doing and who we were playing for," added the Swifts' captain.

"You only had to look at that shirt and we were ready to go.

"Her parents and family were behind the dugout, clapping and cheering, so they were with us. It helped us push on and get the win."

'She was watching down on me'

With the final level in the second half, captain Bell stepped up to score the second goal which put the west Belfast side back into a lead they would not relinquish.

The midfielder admits she can't really remember her strike, after which she produced the iconic 'goggles' celebration of Euro 2022 winner Ellen White.

"Molly was a big fan of Ellen White and she used to do the eyes, so I did it for her. Things like that will keep her legacy alive.

"She was always giving me stick. We were always fighting for top goalscorer until I changed to a midfielder, so I hope that was something she would have loved."

Bell says she just "fell to the ground and couldn't get up" at the final whistle at the Danny Blanchflower Stadium.

"I was tired and emotionally drained. Everyone has been so strong and been there for each other.

"We knew when that full-time whistle went we thoroughly deserved it, it was for her. It was a great feeling but overwhelming and emotional at the same time."

Molly's mother, father and brother lifted the Championship League Cup along with the forward's number 11 shirt

She added that a visit to Molly's grave with manager Gemma Quigley brought up the discussion about the trophy lift in honour of their team-mate.

"I said to Gemma, 'I don't want to lift the trophy if we win, I want it to be Molly's parents or little brother'," Bell said.

"We were playing for them, we were playing for Molly. Gemma agreed, but the rest of the girls didn't know until it happened."

Bell said the night is "something I will take with me forever" and she praised Molly's family for being "the strongest people I know".

"Her mum and dad are so proud and can't thank us enough for playing the game, but they don't understand that it's them who have given us strength.

"Molly was amazing and so loved. She was an incredible person on and off the pitch and we wanted to pay tribute to her.

"The girls are all so proud and we know she will always be watching down on us."