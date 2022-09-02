Last updated on .From the section La Liga

Marcos Alonso has nine caps for Spain after playing for his country in the Nations League this summer

Barcelona have signed Spain left-back Marcos Alonso.

The 31-year-old had a year left on his contract at Chelsea but left the club by mutual consent on deadline day.

Alonso, who has not featured for the Blues this season, has now agreed to join Barca on a one-year deal with a release clause of 50m euros (£43.3m).

After joining Chelsea from Fiorentina in 2016, he helped them win the Premier League and Champions League, scoring 29 goals from 212 appearances.

Alonso, whose father played for Barca from 1982-1987, came through the Real Madrid academy before joining Bolton in 2010 and moving on to Fiorentina in 2013.

He is the third defender to join the Spanish giants on a free transfer from the Premier League this summer.

Denmark centre-back Andreas Christensen also signed after leaving Chelsea, while Spain full-back Hector Bellerin rejoined Barca from Arsenal on deadline day.