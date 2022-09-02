Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City are four points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers, who have a game in hand

Derry City made it back-to-back victories as they recorded a 3-0 win over UCD at the Brandywell.

Ryan Graydon, who struck the late winner at Shelbourne on Monday, opened the scoring inside five minutes.

Sean Brennan almost carved out an equaliser for UCD before the break.

Sadou Diallo finally grabbed a second for Derry before Michael Duffy hit his first goal back on Foyleside to move Derry to within four points of top spot.

A 1-0 victory over Shelbourne on Monday night put Derry back into second place.

The college suffered a heavy 7-1 defeat upon their last visit in April but the Candystripes had failed to win a game at home in six fixtures since.

However, an early Graydon strike soon set Ruaidhri Higgins' side on their way to consecutive victories.

It was a low-key encounter thereafter for the remainder of the first period as City failed to assert their authority.

A driving run from Brennan almost levelled matters for UCD against the run of play but having lost nine of their 13 games on the road the Students went I'm behind at the break.

On 71 minutes Derry finally doubled their advantage with a cool finish from Diallo as the Folyesiders looked set to end a run of three straight draws on their home patch.

Duffy made his return to the club this season but was yet to score until his fearsome drive went low past Kian Moore with five minutes to go.

With Shamrock Rovers losing 1-0 to Bohemians, City move to within four points of the league leaders albeit having played a game more.