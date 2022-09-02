Last updated on .From the section Football

Women's World Cup qualifier: Wales v Slovenia Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Tuesday, 6 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, full commentary on BBC Radio Wales Extra, BBC Radio Wales all frequencies (from 19:00 BST). Live streaming on Cymru Fyw and live (text, listen and watch) coverage on the BBC Sport website

Gemma Grainger says Wales will go all out for victory against Slovenia on Tuesday even though they need only a draw to book a World Cup play-off place.

Wales are two points clear of the Slovenians in second place in Group I after a 1-0 win in Greece.

But Grainger insists there will be no thought of playing for a point.

"We know that getting to the play-offs is where we want to be," said the Wales boss.

"We feel the same as we did last September - we are right on track.

"We have put ourselves in this position where we need only a point, but we'll absolutely prepare to go and win that game because they are the standards that we have as a team.

"They are the standards whoever we play."

Wales remain in the box seat in the race to finish as runners-up to group winners France courtesy of a professional display in Greece, with Carrie Jones' first international goal proving decisive.

Now the focus switches to Slovenia, and the chance to book a first play-off spot in the team's history.

Wales will be backed at the Cardiff City Stadium by a record crowd for a women's international in Wales, with 10,000 tickets sold so far.

"We know what position we have put ourselves in and we know now that we will flip to Slovenia," Grainger added.

"The fans are huge to us, we have broken the record by a long way, but we want to see more than 10,000 because they are huge.

"We have seen it with Rob [Page] and the men's team and now it's our turn. The fans will make the difference."

Jess Fishlock, Wales' most-capped player, was an unused substitute in Greece, with Grainger revealing the midfielder had picked up an injury in training.

Grainger would not reveal the nature of the problem, but said: "We hope [she will be involved against Slovenia]. That's the plan.

"But we have players in this team that can step in and everyone prepares. It's just a knock in training. If she is ready, great, if she is not we have got players who can come in."