Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal were unable to add to their five summer signings as the transfer deadline approached

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the club did a "phenomenal job" trying to make another signing before the transfer deadline.

The Gunners brought in Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko in July, before midfield pair Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey got injured.

But Arsenal were unable to secure a new midfielder, with Aston Villa turning down two bids for Douglas Luiz.

"We tried to act but we didn't find the right player," said Arteta.

"You see the amount of departures compared to the recruitment and again the club has done a phenomenal job and put everything on the table to try to bring in the players and profile that we wanted," added the Gunners boss.

"We did the business pretty early, but unfortunately in the last 72 hours Thomas got injured in the same place as last time and then Mo has a long-term injury and we had to react in the market.

"We tried and at the end of the day we have to bring in the players we feel are right for the team and the club, but we didn't manage to do that.

"We pushed to strengthen the team. We could have done something if there was the right player, the right deal and something we could afford.

"It was a real possibility and we tried, but we kept our discipline to say it has to be the [right] player for the team and the club.

"We have our limitations and time was a big limitation with what happened in the last 72 hours in our midfield."

Five new players joined Arsenal this summer - the others being Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira and Matt Turner - but the Gunners could not make Brazil midfielder Luiz the sixth.

"I've got confidence he'll understand the situation and the club's decision," said Villa boss Steven Gerrard.

"We didn't want to lose a very important player and a top player so late in the window. From a personal point of view, I very much back the club's decision and stance on that.

"I spoke to Dougie face to face [on Thursday] and he understood where it was at and the position the club was in.

"He very much respects the decision. Hopefully it will calm down in the hours and days to come and he'll be fine moving forward."