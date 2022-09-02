Last updated on .From the section European Football

Paul Pogba has yet to feature for Juventus this season due to injury

French prosecutors have opened a judicial investigation after Paul Pogba said he was the target of extortion and threats from an organised gang.

Juventus and France midfielder Pogba made the initial complaint on 16 July to Turin prosecutors.

Following a preliminary investigation last month, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau says the judicial investigation will examine allegations against as yet unknown person including "blackmail by an armed gang, kidnapping and membership of a criminal conspiracy".

On Sunday, former Manchester United play Pogba, 29, issued a statement through his lawyers about the allegations.

Earlier, Pogba's brother Mathias posted videos online promising to publish "great revelations" about the player.

Mathias Pogba said the information was likely to be "explosive", without giving further details.

In a statement on Friday, Beccuau said the Paris prosecutor's office had opened its initial investigation on 3 August following Pogba's complaint in Turin.

It looked at "charges of extortion in an organised gang, attempted extortion in an organised gang, and participation in a criminal conspiracy with the view to commit a crime, relating to various allegations of which Mr Paul Pogba would have been a victim between March and July 2022."

The statement adds: "This investigation was entrusted to the Central Office for the Fight against Organized Crime (OCLCO) of the Central Headquarters of the Judicial Police (DCPJ).

"Based on the findings of the preliminary investigation, the Paris prosecutor's office launched a judicial investigation today relating to allegations against persons unknown, including blackmail by an armed gang, kidnapping or kidnapping with a release before the seventh day to prepare or facilitate the commission of a crime or an offense, and membership of a criminal conspiracy.

"The investigations will continue within the framework of a judicial investigation entrusted to two magistrates investigators of the Paris Court of Justice."

A World Cup winner with France in 2018, Pogba moved to Juventus on a free transfer this summer after leaving Manchester United.