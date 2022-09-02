Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Louis Moult had a better than one in two goal ratio first time around for Motherwell

Striker Louis Moult has returned to Motherwell on a season-long loan deal from Burton Albion.

The Englishman, 30, scored 50 goals in 98 appearances during his previous two-and-a-half years at the club from 2015.

He spent four years at Preston North End before joining Burton last year and has played for eight other English lower clubs.

"To get Louis on board is a major coup," manager Steven Hammell told Motherwell's website.

"I played alongside him and I am fully aware of what he is capable of and what he will bring to this team. I'm excited to see what he has to offer this season."

Motherwell, after three wins out of five, host Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday and set up a League Cup quarter-finals against Celtic after beating Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Wednesday.

