Kyogo Furuhashi has recovered from the shoulder injury that forced him off against Rangers

Champions League Group F: Celtic v Real Madrid Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date : Tuesday, 6 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra & BBC Radio 5 live, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Striker Kyogo Furuhashi is available to face Real Madrid in Celtic's Champions League group-stage opener, says manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Japan forward scored six goals in five games before going off after three minutes of Saturday's 4-0 win over Rangers.

However, centre-back Carl Starfelt will miss the Group F meeting with the defending champions at Celtic Park.

"He trained this morning and looked OK," Postecoglou said of Kyogo.

"He's available. I make the decision whether he'll play or not, but in terms of him training and doing everything in training, he was fine.

"On the weekend, Carl Starfelt hurt his knee. We don't have an exact diagnosis, but it's nothing too serious but will probably keep him out for a couple of weeks."

Celtic have started the domestic season with sevens wins from seven in all competitions, scoring 29 goals and conceding just two.

Postecoglou's side dismantled rivals Rangers at the weekend but come up against the Champions League winners from last season who have started their La Liga campaign with four wins from four.

Despite the step up, the Celtic boss maintains his side will aim to play on the front foot.

"There's no point playing football a certain way and then, when you get the opportunity to measure it against the best, you shy away from it," the Australian said.

"You could go out there tomorrow and limit the damage and might get a win playing a different way, but have you really tested yourself? I don't think you have.

"We go out there tomorrow night being the football team we have been to this point. Then you've got a real measure of where you're at.

"If we're short of where we need to be then we go back, dust ourselves off, work at it again and get a bit closer next time."

What they said

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley: "We don't change the way we play, regardless of the opposition. We might have to tweak little things in terms of the amount we press because of the quality of the opposition.

"But, in general, the way we go about it is going to be the same. We approach Ross County away the same way we do this game. It takes bravery regardless of who you play against.

"There are always going to be scares at times because we take risks quite often. Against this type of opposition, we need to be at our very best."

Team news

Starfelt is the only player missing from the Celtic group that defeated Rangers at the weekend, with Postecoglou having a near fully fit squad from which to choose.

Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has travelled with the same 22 players that were involved in Saturday's 2-1 win over Real Betis in La Liga.

That means defenders Jesus Vallejo, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee, and Alvaro Odriozola miss out again as they return from injury.

