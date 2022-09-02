Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Chris Hussey won promotion from League Two with Cheltenham Town in 2020-21 and, after joining in January this year, won promotion with Port Vale four months later

Stockport County have signed defender Chris Hussey on a deal until the end of the season following his release by Port Vale.

The 33-year-old was released by Vale on Thursday and joins having made 23 appearances for the club.

Having won promotion from League Two with Cheltenham in 2021, Hussey joined Vale last season where he helped them win promotion through the play-offs.

Hussey also previously helped Bury win promotion to League One in 2015.

