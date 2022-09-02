Close menu

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Thomas Tuchel backs striker to 'create own history' at Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Tuchel
Aubameyang played under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund between 2015 and 2017, scoring 79 goals in 95 games

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has backed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to "create his own history" in the number nine jersey at Stamford Bridge.

Aubameyang, 33, joined the Blues for £10.3m from Barcelona on deadline day.

The Gabon striker, who also played under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, will wear the number nine shirt left vacant by Romelu Lukaku following the Belgian's return to Inter Milan.

"Auba is not afraid of the past and what a number means," said Tuchel.

Last month, Tuchel joked his players thought the Chelsea number nine jersey was "cursed".

The last 11 players to wear the shirt, including three club record signings, have struggled to make an impact.

But Tuchel added of Aubameyang: "He is ready to fight to create his own history. Taking the number nine means he is brave enough."

Lukaku was most recent player to wear the shirt when he arrived from Inter Milan for a club-record £97.5m last summer.

However, he struggled to become a regular starter and returned to Inter on a season-long loan a year later.

While at Dortmund, Aubameyang scored 79 goals in 95 appearances under Tuchel before moving to Arsenal in 2018.

Stripped of the Arsenal captaincy by manager Mikel Arteta in December 2021 before joining Barcelona on a free transfer last summer, Aubameyang has arrived at Chelsea saying he has "unfinished business" in the Premier League.

"Auba from my point of view has always been happy to fight for something and to accept the challenge, so the more challenges he has the better it is," Tuchel added.

Before his transfer, Aubameyang suffered a jaw injury during a violent robbery at his home near Barcelona on Monday, but said he should "recover in no time".

Comments

Join the conversation

93 comments

  • Comment posted by fletch, today at 18:08

    Both Tuchel and Auba have a habit of making strong starts and then becoming discontent, causing hassle then leaving. Think Chelsea have wasted a lot of money this window. Fofana will be great I believe and Sterling will score and assist but KK is past his best and not fast enough. MC won’t be as good as Alonso. Tuchel will be gone by Xmas

    • Reply posted by Innocent Bad Man-IBM, today at 18:17

      Innocent Bad Man-IBM replied:
      Take you negativity to your backyard garden , maybe make some juice with it ,🤡🤡

  • Comment posted by Dave Sylv, today at 18:02

    Coming from an Arsenal fan but I personally love Auba and I think he'll do really well at Chelsea. No bad blood from me, frankly he was our best player in a fairly terrible side for a number of years. It was a shame how it ended but ultimately, his relationship with Arteta was beyond repair. No one is to blame, these things just happen. Look at Tuchel and Lukaku last season...

  • Comment posted by OldRedDave, today at 17:51

    Everyone creates their own history merely by living. Tuchel really should know that !!

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 17:45

    Plenty of comments about Aubameyang arriving at Chelsea. But there is one player that hasn't even been mentioned and that's Marcos Alonso,at £24 Million with a return of 154 appearances 25 goals..
    PL winner,FA Cup,CL,EL,Super Cup,FIFA Club World Cup.. What a wonderful contribution and servant for Chelsea he became..He will always have a place in Chelsea History..Thanks Pal and Good Luck..

  • Comment posted by solidsponge, today at 17:43

    Bizarre. 2016 Aubameyang had a falling out with Tuchel. Potentially terrible signing Barca couldnt wait to get rid of. Might score goals but seems to cause problems at every club.

    • Reply posted by Xgooner49, today at 17:48

      Xgooner49 replied:
      He’s at Arsenal for 4 years. He played under Wenger, Emery, and Ljungberg. None of them said he caused problems at the club. All the players he played with are full of praise for him. So I don’t know where this false reputation is coming from. Maybe, you have to stop falling for the character assassination gibberish you have been fed with.

  • Comment posted by spartan gooner, today at 17:31

    Can't wait for Arsenal Vs Chelsea now, it will have more spice to it now you have PEA. Not a hater of him, loved him to bits and sad to see him go, but the club comes first always.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 17:35

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Adebayor knee slide 2.0 incoming

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 17:25

    Can Auba break Chelsea’s number 9 curse?

    Other Chelsea strikers who have all worn number 9 and flopped:
    Lukaku
    Torres
    Falcao
    Morata
    Higuain
    And….Chris Sutton!

    Abraham may not have flopped but he did lose his starting job and was shipped out regardless.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 17:36

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Did casiraghi wear the 9 shirt?

  • Comment posted by Piers Catchfire, today at 17:20

    Auba has talent but it comes with a terribly arrogant attitude which has proved pretty disruptive everywhere he goes. Tuchel though has worked with him before so knows what je expecting. Don't expect him to press or chase back though

    • Reply posted by Xgooner49, today at 17:33

      Xgooner49 replied:
      Auba was playing as a left wing back for Arsenal under Arteta. I never heard anybody say he never put in the effort.

  • Comment posted by Xgooner49, today at 17:19

    Why are Arsenal fans are crying all over the place. They say Auba is finished, he’s this or that. But why are they so worried that Chelsea have signed him? Because deep down they know he’s a lethal striker. Give him service and he will score goals. Loads of them too! And I can’t wait for him to prove Arteta and his cultists wrong! We threw away a proven goal scorer only for Barca to gain £10mil!!

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 17:38

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      You got rid of a serial liar that continually refused to follow the rules.
      Goalscorer or not he had to go.

  • Comment posted by PENCHESTER DIVIDED READY FOR RELEGATION, today at 17:10

    TT and Klopp should be sacked anyway.

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 17:12

      Cole replied:
      Klopp? I mean, that says it all about how little your opinion is worth really...

  • Comment posted by Xgooner49, today at 17:07

    What a manager! Aubameyang will run through the wall for Tuchel because he knows the man has his back. Furthermore, they said he’s a bad influence but I have not heard nor read any player(teammate) speak ill of Auba. Wenger, Emery, Xavi, and now Tuchel have given him high praises. Only one guy has spoken ill of him (Arteta). But I am to believe the odd one rather than the aforementioned managers.

  • Comment posted by Rooto, today at 17:05

    Well well well!!! selling Alonso and £10m for Auba??? who could not be able to handle Arsenal??? where you don't have any urgency to win any title but can he do that for Chelsea???

    • Reply posted by Atticus Finch, today at 17:49

      Atticus Finch replied:
      It was 10m… but Alonso wasn’t included

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 17:05

    "He says he has unfinished business in the premier league " I recall a £97 million donkey saying something similar, I just hope it don't end with the same outcome.

    So what has Chelsea got? Well he has a proven goal scoring record, Now that the new ownership has backed TT with a war chest he needs to deliver..The CFC Faithful will be patient, but only to certain degree..

  • Comment posted by Atticus Finch, today at 17:05

    Hopefully Aubameyang will become another nemesis for Arsenal...we haven't had one since Didier terrorised them. He scored so many vs Arsenal that he should have been allowed to keep them

  • Comment posted by crimewriter1, today at 17:02

    He's just a money grabber, a big money deal at arsenal and did nothing after it, same as Ozil, and he'll go the same way. I am expecting him to fail and be dropped and end up in the USA with the other UK Premier league hasbeens.

  • Comment posted by duke411, today at 16:59

    Did Barcelona send thugs to Auba to scare him and force his exit? It seems this team is capable of anything... buying players whilst bankrupt, publicly ‘executing’ its own players... the way they forced Dembele out, Umtiti, Braithwaite and Coutinho... shouldn’t the team be protecting its own? Sighs

  • Comment posted by H tv, today at 16:54

    Clever statement by TT which deflects the responsibility away from himself. After spending the amount they have in this transfer window then the whole team (led by TT) should be creating history for themselves.

  • Comment posted by Atticus Finch, today at 16:53

    Ex Arsenal players always come to CFC to win trophies...Cole, Cesc, Anelka, Giroud. Aubameyang could continue this trend. The other direction? Not as fruitful for the gooners. 10m for a proven PL striker for maybe 12/18 months to fill a short term need...it seems a logical move...lets see what happens

    • Reply posted by Xgooner49, today at 17:10

      Xgooner49 replied:
      And that’s why Arsenal fans are crying all over the place. They say he’s finished, he’s this or that. But why are they so worried that Chelsea has signed him? Because deep down they know he’s a lethal striker. Give him service and he will score goals. Loads of them and too! And I can’t wait for him to prove Arteta and his cultists wrong!

  • Comment posted by Michael from Canada, today at 16:49

    Not a huge fan of Auba but signings from Arsenal have been gold in the past so reserve judgement for now

  • Comment posted by Footy_fan, today at 16:38

    I am looking forward to him putting 3 past Arsenal…

    • Reply posted by Only Here For A Good Kvetch, today at 16:55

      Only Here For A Good Kvetch replied:
      On that logic, Jesus will respond with 3 on kind, followed by 2 by Martinelli and one for luck by Ordegaard.

