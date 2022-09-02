Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Aubameyang played under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund between 2015 and 2017, scoring 79 goals in 95 games

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has backed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to "create his own history" in the number nine jersey at Stamford Bridge.

Aubameyang, 33, joined the Blues for £10.3m from Barcelona on deadline day.

The Gabon striker, who also played under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, will wear the number nine shirt left vacant by Romelu Lukaku following the Belgian's return to Inter Milan.

"Auba is not afraid of the past and what a number means," said Tuchel.

Last month, Tuchel joked his players thought the Chelsea number nine jersey was "cursed".

The last 11 players to wear the shirt, including three club record signings, have struggled to make an impact.

But Tuchel added of Aubameyang: "He is ready to fight to create his own history. Taking the number nine means he is brave enough."

Lukaku was most recent player to wear the shirt when he arrived from Inter Milan for a club-record £97.5m last summer.

However, he struggled to become a regular starter and returned to Inter on a season-long loan a year later.

While at Dortmund, Aubameyang scored 79 goals in 95 appearances under Tuchel before moving to Arsenal in 2018.

Stripped of the Arsenal captaincy by manager Mikel Arteta in December 2021 before joining Barcelona on a free transfer last summer, Aubameyang has arrived at Chelsea saying he has "unfinished business" in the Premier League.

"Auba from my point of view has always been happy to fight for something and to accept the challenge, so the more challenges he has the better it is," Tuchel added.

Before his transfer, Aubameyang suffered a jaw injury during a violent robbery at his home near Barcelona on Monday, but said he should "recover in no time".