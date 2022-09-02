Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Romeo Lavia equalised against Chelsea before getting injured

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia is set to be out for at least six weeks with the hamstring injury he suffered in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Chelsea.

The 18-year-old Belgian equalised against Chelsea before forced off in the second half.

Lavia has started all five Premier League games for Saints since joining from Manchester City this summer.

"Romeo is injured now, but has shown he can be a massive part of our game," said manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

"He will be out for longer - how long we will see, but I expect minimum six weeks."

Lavia was one of 10 summer signings for Saints, with four deals completed on deadline day on Thursday.

Hasenhuttl revealed that Duje Caleta-Car is set to miss Saturday's game at Wolves, but fellow new recruits Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios are all available to play.

"[Moving] 11 out and 10 in is a massive change in the group, and this is how it feels in the moment," he added.

"Most of them are 90% safe for the weekend, not 100% because we still have to do the paperwork and work permit.

"I think only Duje is not on the level. It was a little bit too late, the transfer, but everyone else can be part of the squad."