Frank Lampard will lead Everton in his first Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Saturday

Everton boss Frank Lampard said Anthony Gordon's potential move to Chelsea "never got close to happening" during the summer transfer window.

Gordon was the subject of a £40m bid from Chelsea, who were reportedly considering a second offer after the first was rejected.

The Everton academy graduate, 21, has scored two goals in his last two games and manager Lampard says he is pleased to keep the forward.

"We are happy," he said on Friday.

"I was pretty cool about it all the way through because, from the early days of the talks, I was very understanding of where we wanted it to go," added Lampard.

"It never got close to happening and that is great because it has shown where we are coming from and it shows where Anthony is mentally as a player.

"We move on."

While fending off interest for Gordon, Everton signed a couple of midfielders, with Senegal international Idrissa Gueye rejoining the Toffees from Paris St-Germain, and James Garner moving from Manchester United.

Lampard added: "I am very pleased. I'm pleased the window is shut and it has probably complicated it slightly being so far into the season. I think we were strategic with how we have approached it, from owner to chairman to board.

"Hopefully that reflects in what we get now. When I look at the squad I'm happy now it's time to get our heads down and work.

"Idrissa Gueye is a player for the now. The club know him very well and he knows the club. In terms of the quality as a deeper-lying midfielder he gives me a different profile of player.

"With James Garner, he is a young player with lots of energy and quality and he will improve us. I think it's a sensible move for us. We have good competition in there as well and that is important over the course of the season."

Everton face Liverpool on Saturday in Lampard's first Merseyside derby at Goodison Park - and he understands the importance of the occasion.

"I have a lot of respect for [Liverpool manager] Jurgen Klopp," said the Everton boss.

"As managers you want to be winners and you have to be on a certain edge but you have to be respectful. You shake hands before the game, you do your job during the game and hopefully you shake hands after that. I understand what the derby means and I will stand up to do my job.

"I was fortunate enough to take part in a lot of London derbies as a player, but when you talk about Liverpool, the city is 50/50. It ramps up the intensity for the fans. It's my first at Goodison Park and we have to match the passion they will turn up with."