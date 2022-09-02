Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Colchester lost 2-0 in their EFL Cup meeting with Premier League side Brentford

Colchester United owner Robbie Cowling believes it is too early to judge the team's prospects for the season after a tough fixture list in August.

The U's won only one of their first six League Two games and were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Premier League side Brentford after beating Ipswich Town.

Four new players were signed in the final week of the transfer window.

"September looks like a month with a lot of winnable games in it," Cowling told BBC Essex Sport.

"Obviously I was hoping we'd start a little bit better than we have, but they are tough fixtures that we've had so far.

"We're probably a point or two shy of where I feel we could be and should be, but I don't think it sets a tone for the season.

"I always thought August looked a really tough month. Let's judge where we are at the end of September."

Colchester are at home to Hartlepool on Saturday and after Dan Chesters made his debut as a substitute in the 2-0 defeat at Tranmere, fellow new boys Bez Lubala, Matty Longstaff and Kwesi Appiah could also come into contention.

"We started last season with the 18th (lowest) budget in the league. We had to push the boat out a bit in January so that impacted on that," Cowling said.

"This year there has been a better budget available for the squad, which should allow the club to compete and get into the top half of the league.

"We didn't spent a lot of it for a while, but we've gone out and spent some now. I think we're in good shape for a reasonable season.

"I'm not saying we've got a top-six budget, people shouldn't get carried away, but we've been able to do something to make ourselves more competitive."