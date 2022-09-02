Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Brendan Rodgers (left) and former Foxes defender Wesley Fofana (second left) celebrate during their time together at Leicester City

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has criticised Wesley Fofana's camp for a "cheap shot" following the defender's £70m move to Chelsea.

In a social media post, Frenchman Fofana accused the Foxes of issuing "false and misleading comments" during his protracted switch.

"I would say the post didn't come from Wesley," said Rodgers.

"I know that for sure because of my experiences, where I had a message from Wesley."

Fofana was left out of Leicester's squad for their Premier League matches against Southampton and Chelsea in August, as reports of interest from Stamford Bridge emerged.

The 21-year-old was also left out of Leicester's squad for their Carabao Cup win over Stockport County, with Rodgers saying his then-player had not turned up to training.

In a post on Fofana's social media after signing a seven-year contract with Chelsea, it said: "Thanks to the managers, to the coach who has always appreciated me, even if he chose to expose me a lot lately."

Bur Rodgers added: "The post is a cheap shot towards the end from people, rather than him.

"The kid is a great lad. I'm not happy he has left because I've lost a top player.

"I'm not going to sit here and destroy a young lad when I know really where the message has come from. We're sad he has gone, we wish him all the best and we'll move on."

Fofana only made seven appearances for Leicester last season after breaking his leg.

"I never get too emotional with words. Wesley was exposed to a club when very few people knew who he was," said Rodgers.

"We brought him here as a 19-year-old, put him in the team, his profile went worldwide and he was absolutely brilliant.

"He got injured, the club could have been exposed but they weren't, looked after him, gave him a new contract and his agent would have done really well as well.

"We felt he was going to be here. I felt he wanted to be here, but the game changes."