Match of the Day sets BBC iPlayer streaming record
Match of the Day registered a record 2.2m streams on BBC iPlayer for last Saturday's episode.
The Premier League highlights programme featured Liverpool's 9-0 win against Bournemouth.
It also included Erling Haaland scoring a hat-trick to help Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 4-2.
The previous record for MOTD was 2m streams when Cristiano Ronaldo made his return for Manchester United against Newcastle last season.
The viewing figures on BBC One have seen a total audience reach of 11m across the month of August.