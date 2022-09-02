Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Celtic v Rangers (Sat, 12:30)

New midfield signing Oliver Abildgaard will not be in Celtic's squad for Saturday's match and the league leaders have no new injury concerns.

Rangers midfielder Tom Lawrence has been ruled out until after this month's international break but striker Alfredo Morelos returns to the squad. Ben Davies, Filip Helander, Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe and John Souttar remain out, with Davies and Roofe close to a return.

Did you know? Celtic are unbeaten in their past three league meetings with derby rivals Rangers (W2 D1), while Rangers have lost just one of their past five Scottish Premiership visits to Celtic Park (W2 D2).

Pick your Celtic XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Rangers XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Hibernian v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

The home side are without manager Lee Johnson as he recovers from emergency gallbladder surgery.

On-loan Manchester United defender Will Fish and new forward signing from Swindon, Harry McKirdy, could make their debuts but fellow deadline day capture Mykola Kukharevych is not yet cleared to play. Rocky Bushiri, Kevin Dabrowski, Kyle Magennis, Aiden McGeady, Elias Melkersen, Demi Mitchell and Kevin Nisbet remain out.

Kilmarnock's new loan striker Christian Doidge is unavailable as he cannot play against his parent club. Jeriel Dorsett, Zach Hemming, Jordan Jones and Scott Robinson all miss out.

Did you know? Kilmarnock are winless in their past seven top-flight visits to Easter Road (D3 L4) since a 1-0 win in May 2014.

Pick your Hibernian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Kilmarnock XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Livingston v Heart of Midlothian

New midfield signing Stephen Kelly could debut for Livingston but defender Jack Fitzwater is suspended. Morgan Boyes and James Penrice are available but short of fitness and Bruce Anderson and Tom Parkes are missing.

Striker Stephen Humphrys could make his debut for Heart of Midlothian but fellow new recruit Orestis Kiomourtzoglou is still awaiting a visa. Hearts also announced the signing of goalkeeper Zander Clark on Friday evening. Nathaniel Atkinson, Jorge Grant, Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley are available again but Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce and Kye Rowles are long-term injured.

Did you know? Livingston have enjoyed just one win in their past 20 top-flight meetings with Hearts (D8 L11)

Pick your Livingston XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Motherwell v Dundee United

Striker Louis Moult could feature for Motherwell after re-joining the club on loan from Burton Albion. Left-backs Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley long-term absentees.

Dundee United have an unchanged squad, with goalkeeper Mark Birighitti and midfielder Peter Pawlett still absent.

Did you know? Motherwell are aiming to make it a hat-trick of home wins against Dundee United for the first time since 1998.

Pick your Motherwell XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Dundee United XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Ross County v Aberdeen

Ross County are likely to be without George Harmon because of a hamstring injury but Ross Callachan and Jack Baldwin return from suspension. Connor Randall and William Akio remain on the sidelines.

Aberdeen will have Hayden Coulson back following an ankle knock. Callum Roberts remains out with a hamstring problem and Connor Barron is still recovering from a knee issue.

Did you know? Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has won each of his past three league visits to Ross County when in charge at St Mirren from December 2020 to October 2021.

Pick your Ross County XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Aberdeen XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

St Johnstone v St Mirren

New signings Connor McLennan and Nicky Clark go into the St Johnstone squad while David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are back in training following injury. Callum Booth, Chris Kane and Cammy MacPherson remain out.

Left-back Scott Tanser returns to the St Mirren squad following injury but attacker Toyosi Olusanya is out with a broken toe.

Did you know? St Mirren are looking for a fourth successive top-flight victory for the first time since 2008.

Pick your St Johnstone XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team