Last updated on .From the section Irish

Windsor Park will host the 'Big Two' game between Linfield and Glentoran on 14 October

BBC Sport NI will provide live coverage of eight Premiership matches until the end of October including champions Linfield hosting rivals Glentoran.

The table-topping Glens travel to face Cliftonville next Friday (9 September) as the streaming continues.

Linfield visit Crusaders a week later while their showdown with the Glens on 14 October will be live on BBC Two NI.

BBC Sport NI's live-streamed Friday games will be available to watch on the BBC Sport NI website and BBC iPlayer.

Coleraine have made a good start to the campaign and the Bannsiders welcome newly promoted Newry City to the Showgrounds for a live-streamed match on 23 September.

Then it's the Mid-Ulster derby with Portadown facing Glenavon followed by another derby, this time in north Belfast as the Reds go up against Crusaders.

There's also Ballymena United away against the Swifts with the Sky Blues back in action for the final game against Glenavon at Mourneview Park on 28 October.

The next round of live BBC Sport NI games (all 19:45 BST) are:

9 September, Cliftonville v Glentoran - live stream

16 September: Crusaders v Linfield - live stream

23 September: Coleraine v Newry City - live stream

30 September: Portadown v Glenavon - live stream

7 October: Cliftonville v Crusaders - live stream

14 October: Linfield v Glentoran - live on BBC Two NI and BBC Sport website

21 October: Dungannon Swifts v Ballymena United - live stream

28 October: Glenavon v Ballymena United - live stream