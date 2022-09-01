Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Stadion Wiener Neustadt, about a 30 minute train journey from Vienna, is a world away from Wembley where the Lionesses won Euro 2022 on 31 July

Women's World Cup qualifier: Austria v England Venue: Stadion Wiener Neustadt Date: Saturday, 3 September Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Live text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website

Boss Sarina Wiegman will make at least two changes when England look to qualify for the World Cup in their first game since winning Euro 2022.

Striker Ellen White has retired since the Lionesses were crowned European champions on 31 July and will not face Austria in Wiener Neustadt.

Midfielder Fran Kirby, who also started the final, is out with a foot injury.

England need one point against Austria to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Lionesses, who beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley to become European champions, have one qualifying game left after Saturday - against Luxembourg in front of around 30,000 fans at Stoke next Tuesday.

White's retirement from football has left a spot to be filled, with Alessia Russo expected to come in on Saturday.

However, Chelsea forward Lauren James, 20, is in the squad and could make her senior England debut while Ebony Salmon, 21, could add to the cap she earned in a friendly against Northern Ireland in February 2021.

"There are a lot of really good players fighting for that spot," said Salmon. "For me, if I can work on what I need to work on, being around these players in camp is only going to make me a better player."

Leaders England are five points clear of second-placed Austria in Group D with two games to play

Will Lionesses mark Wiegman anniversary with a win?

Saturday's match marks the first anniversary since Wiegman started her role in charge of the Lionesses on 1 September 2021.

Her 20-match unbeaten reign includes 18 wins, two draws, 106 goals scored and just five conceded.

Two of those wins have come against Austria - a 1-0 World Cup qualifying victory at the Stadium of Light last November and a similar scoreline in the opening match of Euro 2022.

Sarina Wiegman in her first match in charge of England - an 8-0 World Cup qualifying win over North Macedonia. She is celebrating her first anniversary as Lionesses boss

That match at Old Trafford on 6 July was watched by 68,871, but Saturday's game is taking place at a ground with 3,000 seats.

All tickets have been sold as England look to join the likes of the United States, Brazil, South Africa, Sweden and France at the World Cup which takes place between 20 July and 20 August 2023.

England have won all of their eight qualifying games, scoring 68 goals without reply.

Beth Mead has 12 of those while there have been eight hat-tricks scored by Mead (three times), Ella Toone (twice), Ellen White, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo in World Cup qualifying.

While England are fourth in Fifa's world rankings, Austria are 20th.

Irene Fuhrmann's side are assured of at least a play-off spot.