Women's World Cup Qualifying - Group D
AustriaAustria16:30EnglandEngland
Venue: Stadion Wiener Neustadt

Women's World Cup qualifier: Austria v England

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Austria which will host the Women's World Cup qualifier between Austria and England on 3 September
Stadion Wiener Neustadt, about a 30 minute train journey from Vienna, is a world away from Wembley where the Lionesses won Euro 2022 on 31 July
Venue: Stadion Wiener Neustadt Date: Saturday, 3 September Kick-off: 16:30 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website

Boss Sarina Wiegman will make at least two changes when England look to qualify for the World Cup in their first game since winning Euro 2022.

Striker Ellen White has retired since the Lionesses were crowned European champions on 31 July and will not face Austria in Wiener Neustadt.

Midfielder Fran Kirby, who also started the final, is out with a foot injury.

England need one point against Austria to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Lionesses, who beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley to become European champions, have one qualifying game left after Saturday - against Luxembourg in front of around 30,000 fans at Stoke next Tuesday.

White's retirement from football has left a spot to be filled, with Alessia Russo expected to come in on Saturday.

However, Chelsea forward Lauren James, 20, is in the squad and could make her senior England debut while Ebony Salmon, 21, could add to the cap she earned in a friendly against Northern Ireland in February 2021.

"There are a lot of really good players fighting for that spot," said Salmon. "For me, if I can work on what I need to work on, being around these players in camp is only going to make me a better player."

Leaders England are five points clear of second-placed Austria in Group D with two games to play
Will Lionesses mark Wiegman anniversary with a win?

Saturday's match marks the first anniversary since Wiegman started her role in charge of the Lionesses on 1 September 2021.

Her 20-match unbeaten reign includes 18 wins, two draws, 106 goals scored and just five conceded.

Two of those wins have come against Austria - a 1-0 World Cup qualifying victory at the Stadium of Light last November and a similar scoreline in the opening match of Euro 2022.

England boss Sarina Wiegman (left) in her first match in charge of England
Sarina Wiegman in her first match in charge of England - an 8-0 World Cup qualifying win over North Macedonia. She is celebrating her first anniversary as Lionesses boss

That match at Old Trafford on 6 July was watched by 68,871, but Saturday's game is taking place at a ground with 3,000 seats.

All tickets have been sold as England look to join the likes of the United States, Brazil, South Africa, Sweden and France at the World Cup which takes place between 20 July and 20 August 2023.

England have won all of their eight qualifying games, scoring 68 goals without reply.

Beth Mead has 12 of those while there have been eight hat-tricks scored by Mead (three times), Ella Toone (twice), Ellen White, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo in World Cup qualifying.

While England are fourth in Fifa's world rankings, Austria are 20th.

Irene Fuhrmann's side are assured of at least a play-off spot.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd September 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden76102722519
2R. of Ireland74212542114
3Finland7313147710
4Slovakia72239818
5Georgia8008054-540

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain66004504518
2Scotland74121613313
3Hungary7304191639
4Ukraine6213915-67
5Faroe Islands6006247-450

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands75203032717
2Iceland65011921715
3Czech Republic7223181088
4Belarus6213713-67
5Cyprus8017248-461

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England88006806824
2Austria86114053519
3Northern Ireland841331141713
4Luxembourg8305833-259
5North Macedonia92071052-426
6Latvia9108760-533

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark88004023824
2Bos-Herze7313816-810
3Montenegro7304915-69
4Malta6114415-114
5Azerbaijan6105215-133
6Football Union of Russia00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway87104123922
2Belgium86114964319
3Poland95222191217
4Albania93151425-1110
5Kosovo9216828-207
6Armenia9009164-630

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy87013022821
2Switzerland86112742319
3Romania8512148616
4Croatia8215516-117
5Lithuania8125627-215
6Moldova8017126-251

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany87013653121
2Serbia860223121118
3Portugal85122081216
4Turkey8314919-1010
5Israel9306723-169
6Bulgaria9009129-280

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France88004033724
2Wales85122151616
3Slovenia84221961314
4Greece84131122-1113
5Estonia8107534-293
6Kazakhstan8008430-260
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

