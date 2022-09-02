Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Last season's top scorer, Joel Piroe failed to score in Swansea City's first five league games this season

Striker Joel Piroe has dismissed any suggestions that he is not fully committed to Swansea City.

The Dutch forward was the subject of formal interest from Leeds United on transfer deadline day and had earlier been linked with another Premier League side Leicester City.

However, the 23-year-old - who scored 24 goals last season but who has had a slow start to the current campaign - has a message for fans.

"I'm happy to be here," said Piroe.

"I've heard some things, that I wasn't bothered, but I'm really happy to play here. They've [Swansea] given me a lot of chances to show myself and I'm thankful for that.

"I just want to give my all and give my best to the team in all the ways I can. Of course it's an honour to be seen by Premier League clubs but I'm really happy with my development here.

"As I said last season you don't know what the future holds. I won't say I was thinking of leaving, but I wanted to see my options and what's best for myself".

Piroe has scored in consecutive games against Middlesbrough and Stoke City and hopes that it will kick start another successful season in front of goal.

"It's always nice to score your first goal and carry it on," he said. "It just comes natural then, so it helps a lot.

"I think it was a bit of unluckiness and sharpness that I missed. I can't explain why it didn't happen earlier because I feel I should've scored earlier, I can't say I wasn't bothered".

Meanwhile, head coach Russell Martin says retaining Piroe and teammate Michael Obafemi is "the best bit of business" Swansea conducted on deadline day.

The Swans rejected three bids from Championship rivals Burnley for Obafemi, so Piroe is looking forward to maintaining his partnership with the Republic of Ireland striker.

"I think he [Obafemi] is at a good place with this club and it's very good for him that he stays because he still has ways to learn and to develop as a player and it's good for the team that he's still here," added Piroe.

"He's got a real personality, a one of a kind man and a really good person".