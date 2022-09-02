Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Sone Aluko was signed as a free agent by Ipswich in the summer of 2021

Ipswich Town forward Sone Aluko is expected to be out for several months after being injured in their 6-0 Papa Johns Trophy win over Northampton.

The 33-year-old went off with knee and hamstring injuries after 42 minutes of Tuesday's game at Portman Road.

He had been an ever-present in head coach Kieran McKenna's matchday squad this season.

The former Aberdeen, Hull, Fulham and Reading player has played 44 games since joining Ipswich last summer.

The Tractor Boys strengthened their squad on transfer deadline day, signing Plymouth midfielder Panutche Camara and Burton Albion striker Gassan Ahadme.

They are second in League One, below Portsmouth on goal difference, and unbeaten in their first six games.

Town are away to Accrington Stanley on Saturday.