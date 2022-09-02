Last updated on .From the section European Football

Batshuayi has not featured for Chelsea since February 2020

Turkish club Fenerbahce say they have agreed to sign Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea. external-link

The 28-year-old joined the Blues in 2016 and his contract with them runs out at the end of the season.

Batshuayi has had five loan spells while at Chelsea, with stints at Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, twice at Crystal Palace and Besiktas.

He looked set for a move to Nottingham Forest but it fell through on Thursday's transfer deadline day.

Fenerbahce say Batshuayi is scheduled to travel to Istanbul to complete the move.