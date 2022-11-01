Close menu
National League
WrexhamWrexham1Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United0

Wrexham 1-0 Maidenhead United: Aaron Hayden heads Wrexham to victory

Last updated on

Phil Parkinson
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson previously took charge of Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers

Wrexham gained ground on National League leaders Notts County with victory over Maidenhead United.

Centre-back Aaron Hayden scored his eighth goal of the season, heading home the game's only goal after 30 minutes.

Paul Mullin missed a late penalty but it would not matter as Wrexham held on for a fourth win in five games.

Phil Parkinson's team remain second in the National League, one point behind Notts County, while defeat sees Maidenhead drop to 16th.

Line-ups

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Howard
  • 14Forde
  • 5Hayden
  • 8Young
  • 6TunnicliffeSubstituted forO'Connorat 71'minutes
  • 4Tozer
  • 17HosannahSubstituted forMcAlindenat 90'minutes
  • 30Jones
  • 38LeeSubstituted forDaviesat 85'minutes
  • 9Palmer
  • 10Mullin

Substitutes

  • 7Davies
  • 11McAlinden
  • 18Dalby
  • 22O'Connor
  • 31Watson

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Andre
  • 2AsareSubstituted forSparkesat 78'minutes
  • 4De Havilland
  • 23Clifton
  • 6Clerima
  • 5Kpekawa
  • 7Barratt
  • 20ArthurSubstituted forSmithat 65'minutes
  • 19UpwardSubstituted forFerdinandat 36'minutes
  • 24Massey
  • 27Adams

Substitutes

  • 3Beckwith
  • 8Nathaniel-George
  • 10Ferdinand
  • 11Sparkes
  • 17Smith
Referee:
Edward Duckworth
Attendance:
9,914

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wrexham 1, Maidenhead United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wrexham 1, Maidenhead United 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Wrexham. Liam McAlinden replaces Bryce Hosannah.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Wrexham. Jordan Davies replaces Elliot Lee.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidenhead United. Dan Sparkes replaces Zico Asare.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Wrexham. Thomas O'Connor replaces Jordan Tunnicliffe.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidenhead United. Reece Smith replaces Koby Arthur.

  8. Second Half

    Second Half begins Wrexham 1, Maidenhead United 0.

  9. Half Time

    First Half ends, Wrexham 1, Maidenhead United 0.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidenhead United. Kane Ferdinand replaces Ryan Upward.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 1, Maidenhead United 0. Aaron Hayden (Wrexham).

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County17124145153040
2Wrexham17123247173039
3Chesterfield17104333221134
4Solihull Moors1786333171630
5Woking1793530181230
6Southend1785423111229
7Boreham Wood167632216627
8Bromley177462421325
9Eastleigh177461819-125
10Barnet177373338-524
11York176562017323
12Dag & Red176562934-523
13Wealdstone176471826-822
14Dorking166373037-721
15Aldershot176292529-420
16Maidenhead United176291521-620
17Altrincham174672333-1018
18Halifax165381424-1018
19Oldham164481725-816
20Scunthorpe173682333-1015
21Yeovil172871320-714
22Maidstone United173591837-1914
23Gateshead172782029-913
24Torquay1734101933-1413
View full National League table

