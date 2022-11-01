Match ends, Wrexham 1, Maidenhead United 0.
Wrexham gained ground on National League leaders Notts County with victory over Maidenhead United.
Centre-back Aaron Hayden scored his eighth goal of the season, heading home the game's only goal after 30 minutes.
Paul Mullin missed a late penalty but it would not matter as Wrexham held on for a fourth win in five games.
Phil Parkinson's team remain second in the National League, one point behind Notts County, while defeat sees Maidenhead drop to 16th.
Line-ups
Wrexham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Howard
- 14Forde
- 5Hayden
- 8Young
- 6TunnicliffeSubstituted forO'Connorat 71'minutes
- 4Tozer
- 17HosannahSubstituted forMcAlindenat 90'minutes
- 30Jones
- 38LeeSubstituted forDaviesat 85'minutes
- 9Palmer
- 10Mullin
Substitutes
- 7Davies
- 11McAlinden
- 18Dalby
- 22O'Connor
- 31Watson
Maidenhead United
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Andre
- 2AsareSubstituted forSparkesat 78'minutes
- 4De Havilland
- 23Clifton
- 6Clerima
- 5Kpekawa
- 7Barratt
- 20ArthurSubstituted forSmithat 65'minutes
- 19UpwardSubstituted forFerdinandat 36'minutes
- 24Massey
- 27Adams
Substitutes
- 3Beckwith
- 8Nathaniel-George
- 10Ferdinand
- 11Sparkes
- 17Smith
- Referee:
- Edward Duckworth
- Attendance:
- 9,914
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wrexham 1, Maidenhead United 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Liam McAlinden replaces Bryce Hosannah.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Jordan Davies replaces Elliot Lee.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Dan Sparkes replaces Zico Asare.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Thomas O'Connor replaces Jordan Tunnicliffe.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Reece Smith replaces Koby Arthur.
Second Half
Second Half begins Wrexham 1, Maidenhead United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Wrexham 1, Maidenhead United 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Kane Ferdinand replaces Ryan Upward.
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 1, Maidenhead United 0. Aaron Hayden (Wrexham).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.