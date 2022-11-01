Last updated on .From the section National League

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson previously took charge of Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers

Wrexham gained ground on National League leaders Notts County with victory over Maidenhead United.

Centre-back Aaron Hayden scored his eighth goal of the season, heading home the game's only goal after 30 minutes.

Paul Mullin missed a late penalty but it would not matter as Wrexham held on for a fourth win in five games.

Phil Parkinson's team remain second in the National League, one point behind Notts County, while defeat sees Maidenhead drop to 16th.