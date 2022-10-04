Swindon Town v Newport County

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Nick Townsend.
Line-ups
Swindon
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Brynn
- 2Hutton
- 6Baudry
- 4Clayton
- 20Blake-Tracy
- 10DarcyBooked at 19mins
- 5Reed
- 7GladwinBooked at 13mins
- 24Wakeling
- 15Jephcott
- 8Williams
Substitutes
- 3Iandolo
- 17Aguiar
- 22Lavinier
- 23Khan
- 25Brann
- 28Shade
- 34Brennan
Newport
Formation 3-5-2
- 30Townsend
- 2Norman
- 5J Clarke
- 28Demetriou
- 14Lewis
- 7Willmott
- 24Wildig
- 22Moriah-Welsh
- 27LewisBooked at 45mins
- 9Bogle
- 29Evans
Substitutes
- 1Day
- 3Drysdale
- 11Waite
- 17Bennett
- 18Zimba
- 20Lindley
- 21Collins
- Referee:
- Peter Wright
- Attendance:
- 9,325
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt saved. Ronan Darcy (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jonathan Williams.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Aaron Lewis.
Second Half
Second Half begins Swindon Town 0, Newport County 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Swindon Town 0, Newport County 0.
Booking
Adam Lewis (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jacob Wakeling (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adam Lewis (Newport County).
Attempt blocked. Ronan Darcy (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Louis Reed.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Cameron Norman.
Attempt blocked. Ben Gladwin (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Wakeling.
Attempt missed. Omar Bogle (Newport County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robbie Willmott with a cross.
Mathieu Baudry (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Omar Bogle (Newport County).
Jacob Wakeling (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Wildig (Newport County).
Offside, Newport County. Nathan Moriah-Welsh tries a through ball, but Omar Bogle is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jacob Wakeling (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Remeao Hutton with a cross.
Attempt saved. Robbie Willmott (Newport County) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Ronan Darcy (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
