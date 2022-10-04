Close menu
League Two
SwindonSwindon Town0NewportNewport County0

Swindon Town v Newport County

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Swindon

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Brynn
  • 2Hutton
  • 6Baudry
  • 4Clayton
  • 20Blake-Tracy
  • 10DarcyBooked at 19mins
  • 5Reed
  • 7GladwinBooked at 13mins
  • 24Wakeling
  • 15Jephcott
  • 8Williams

Substitutes

  • 3Iandolo
  • 17Aguiar
  • 22Lavinier
  • 23Khan
  • 25Brann
  • 28Shade
  • 34Brennan

Newport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Townsend
  • 2Norman
  • 5J Clarke
  • 28Demetriou
  • 14Lewis
  • 7Willmott
  • 24Wildig
  • 22Moriah-Welsh
  • 27LewisBooked at 45mins
  • 9Bogle
  • 29Evans

Substitutes

  • 1Day
  • 3Drysdale
  • 11Waite
  • 17Bennett
  • 18Zimba
  • 20Lindley
  • 21Collins
Referee:
Peter Wright
Attendance:
9,325

Match Stats

Home TeamSwindonAway TeamNewport
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Nick Townsend.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ronan Darcy (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jonathan Williams.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Aaron Lewis.

  4. Second Half

    Second Half begins Swindon Town 0, Newport County 0.

  5. Half Time

    First Half ends, Swindon Town 0, Newport County 0.

  6. Booking

    Adam Lewis (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Jacob Wakeling (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Adam Lewis (Newport County).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ronan Darcy (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Louis Reed.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Cameron Norman.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Gladwin (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Wakeling.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Omar Bogle (Newport County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robbie Willmott with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Mathieu Baudry (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Omar Bogle (Newport County).

  15. Post update

    Jacob Wakeling (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Wildig (Newport County).

  17. Post update

    Offside, Newport County. Nathan Moriah-Welsh tries a through ball, but Omar Bogle is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jacob Wakeling (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Remeao Hutton with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robbie Willmott (Newport County) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

  20. Booking

    Ronan Darcy (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient119111961328
2Stevenage129121610628
3Northampton1282223131026
4Bradford116321810821
5Salford11632169721
6Barrow117041512321
7Mansfield116231812620
8Doncaster126241614220
9Carlisle114611310318
10Swindon124621311218
11Tranmere11515119216
12Crewe114431211116
13Grimsby114431110116
14Sutton United124261214-214
15Walsall123451211113
16Wimbledon113351316-312
17Newport123361215-312
18Gillingham11245311-810
19Stockport112361216-49
20Hartlepool12165919-109
21Harrogate11227714-78
22Colchester11137816-86
23Crawley111371019-96
24Rochdale11128718-115
View full League Two table

