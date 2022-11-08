Close menu
Championship
CardiffCardiff City19:45HullHull City
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Wales

Cardiff City v Hull City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Cardiff

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Allsop
  • 2Romeo
  • 38Ng
  • 16Nelson
  • 37Nkounkou
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 19Sawyers
  • 8Ralls
  • 10Ojo
  • 47Robinson
  • 11O'Dowda

Substitutes

  • 3Bagan
  • 9Etete
  • 12Sang
  • 20Whyte
  • 21Alnwick
  • 27Colwill
  • 29M Harris

Hull

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Baxter
  • 33Christie
  • 6Figueiredo
  • 5Jones
  • 4Greaves
  • 24Seri
  • 15Woods
  • 8Docherty
  • 20Pelkas
  • 27Slater
  • 16Longman

Substitutes

  • 1Ingram
  • 2Coyle
  • 7Tufan
  • 11Sinik
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 21Fleming
  • 22Smith
Referee:
James Bell

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley20108237231438
2Blackburn2012082419536
3Sheff Utd19105434181635
4Norwich209562821732
5QPR199462520531
6Preston208751616031
7Watford198562622429
8Luton197842219329
9Swansea198562526-129
10Millwall198472220228
11Birmingham197662016427
12Reading198292127-626
13Sunderland196672422224
14Cardiff197391521-624
15Coventry176561718-123
16Bristol City206592729-223
17Rotherham195772325-222
18Blackpool196492328-522
19Stoke196492025-522
20Middlesbrough195682425-121
21Hull1963102135-1421
22West Brom194872224-220
23Wigan195591928-920
24Huddersfield1843111725-815
