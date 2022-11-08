Cardiff City v Hull City

CardiffCardiff City19:45HullHull City
Line-ups
Cardiff
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Allsop
- 2Romeo
- 38Ng
- 16Nelson
- 37Nkounkou
- 35Rinomhota
- 19Sawyers
- 8Ralls
- 10Ojo
- 47Robinson
- 11O'Dowda
Substitutes
- 3Bagan
- 9Etete
- 12Sang
- 20Whyte
- 21Alnwick
- 27Colwill
- 29M Harris
Hull
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Baxter
- 33Christie
- 6Figueiredo
- 5Jones
- 4Greaves
- 24Seri
- 15Woods
- 8Docherty
- 20Pelkas
- 27Slater
- 16Longman
Substitutes
- 1Ingram
- 2Coyle
- 7Tufan
- 11Sinik
- 17McLoughlin
- 21Fleming
- 22Smith
- Referee:
- James Bell
Match report to follow.