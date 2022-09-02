Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibernian may have to wait until next week to discover if they have Fifa approval for the late deadline day signing of Swindon forward Harry McKirdy. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin was close to joining Rangers if Glen Kamara had departed yesterday, according to reports in Belgium. (Daily Express) external-link

French club Nice, who were strongly linked with Glen Kamara, created a player profile for the Rangers midfielder on their website - before swiftly deleting it. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers midfielder Tom Lawrence is a major injury doubt for tomorrow's derby visit to Celtic after picking up a knee injury in last weekend's 4-0 victory over Ross County. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers stand to profit by £1.5m after former player Billy Gilmour moved from Chelsea to Brighton in a £9m deal. (Scottish Sun) external-link

New Hearts arrival Stephen Humphrys reveals that Wigan team-mate Graeme Shinnie sold him on a move to Tynecastle. (Daily Record) external-link

Christian Ramirez dropped a cryptic post on social media after the Aberdeen striker was rumoured to be a late transfer target for Hearts, saying: "Make it make sense please. There are two sides to every story, that's all for now" before deleting the message on Twitter. (Daily Express) external-link

Aberdeen warn they face "significant" increases in costs as it grapples with soaring prices of fuel, food and staff wages. (Press & Journal) external-link

Dundee United striker Steven Fletcher says he was "too embarrassed to go home" after last weekend's 9-0 home defeat to Celtic. (Courier) external-link