Tranmere Rovers 0-0 Stockport County

Stockport County's three-game winning League Two run came to a frustrating end as they were held to a goalless draw at Tranmere Rovers.

The visitors had 15 shots but only tested Tranmere goalkeeper Ross Doohan on two occasions, Will Collar's effort from a Calum MacDonald cross forcing a regulation save.

After an uneventful first half it was actually the home side who created the best openings, Kane Hemmings denied by Ben Hinchliffe before Kieron Morris headed wide when well-placed.

A deflected Ryan Croasdale shot went wide as Stockport looked for a late winner but they stay 14th in the table, three points behind 10th-placed Tranmere.