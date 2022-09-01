Sutton United: Goalkeeper Lewis Ward joins from Swindon Town
Last updated on .From the section Sutton United
Sutton United have completed the signing of Lewis Ward from League Two rivals Swindon for an undisclosed fee.
The 25-year-old goalkeeper has moved to Gander Green Lane after just one season with Swindon.
He played in both legs of the Robins' play-off semi-final back in May and saved a Gabriel Jesus penalty in an FA Cup tie with Manchester City.
But the ex-Reading academy graduate had not appeared in any of their league games this campaign.