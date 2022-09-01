Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Lewis Ward made 19 appearances for Swindon Town in just over a year with the Robins

Sutton United have completed the signing of Lewis Ward from League Two rivals Swindon for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has moved to Gander Green Lane after just one season with Swindon.

He played in both legs of the Robins' play-off semi-final back in May and saved a Gabriel Jesus penalty in an FA Cup tie with Manchester City.

But the ex-Reading academy graduate had not appeared in any of their league games this campaign.