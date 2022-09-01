Ryley Towler: Bristol City defender joins AFC Wimbledon on loan deal
Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon
AFC Wimbledon have signed defender Ryley Towler on loan until the end of the season from Bristol City.
Towler, 20, joined the Championship club's academy at under-nine level and has made five senior appearances for the team.
The versatile defender can play at centre-back, left-back and in midfield.
He spent part of last season on loan at National League side Grimsby Town and featured 14 times during the first half of the campaign.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.