Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Towler is among the host of players to have progressed through the Bristol City academy to their first-team squad

AFC Wimbledon have signed defender Ryley Towler on loan until the end of the season from Bristol City.

Towler, 20, joined the Championship club's academy at under-nine level and has made five senior appearances for the team.

The versatile defender can play at centre-back, left-back and in midfield.

He spent part of last season on loan at National League side Grimsby Town and featured 14 times during the first half of the campaign.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.