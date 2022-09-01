Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Zak Emmerson joined Brighton in July 2020 but never played a senior game for them

Blackpool have signed Callum Wright from Leicester City and Zak Emmerson from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The pair have both joined for undisclosed fees on three-year deals, with the option of a further year.

Wright, 22, never played a senior game for the Foxes but the midfielder played 54 times across two loan spells at Cheltenham Town and scored 13 goals.

Emmerson, 18, spent last season on loan in Blackpool's youth team, scoring 20 goals in 26 games.

The England youth international made his EFL debut aged 15 years and 73 days for Oldham Athletic in 2019 - the second youngest in EFL history.

Emmerson was 28 days older than Reuben Noble-Lazarus, who set the record for Barnsley in 2008.