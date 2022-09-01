Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Tom Edwards made 47 league appearances across two spells with New York Red Bulls

Barnsley have signed Burnley midfielder Adam Phillips for an undisclosed fee and Stoke City defender Tom Edwards on a season-long loan deal.

Phillips, 24, who has signed a three-year deal, spent last season on loan in the third tier with Morecambe.

Edwards, 23, played for ex-Reds boss Gerhard Struber in two loan spells in MLS with New York Red Bulls.

Both players could feature for Michael Duff's side against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.