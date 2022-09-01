Adam Phillips and Tom Edwards: Barnsley sign Burnley midfielder and Stoke defender
Barnsley have signed Burnley midfielder Adam Phillips for an undisclosed fee and Stoke City defender Tom Edwards on a season-long loan deal.
Phillips, 24, who has signed a three-year deal, spent last season on loan in the third tier with Morecambe.
Edwards, 23, played for ex-Reds boss Gerhard Struber in two loan spells in MLS with New York Red Bulls.
Both players could feature for Michael Duff's side against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.