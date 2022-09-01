Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Rarmani Edmonds-Green's last Huddersfield game was in the 2-2 draw with West Brom last Saturday

Wigan Athletic have signed Anthony Scully from Lincoln City and brought in Rarmani Edmonds-Green on loan from Huddersfield Town.

Scully has arrived for an undisclosed fee and has agreed a three-year contract with the Latics.

The midfielder, 23, scored 37 goals in 106 games for the Imps following his arrival from West Ham United in 2020.

Centre-half Edmonds-Green, 23, will spend the rest of the campaign at the DW Stadium.

He spent last season on loan with Rotherham United, helping them to win promotion from League One.

Edmonds-Green had made four appearances for the Terriers this season, most recently in last Saturday's 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion.